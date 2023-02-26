The United Arab Emirates U19 (UAE U19) will lock horns with Singapore U19 (SIN U19) in the eighth match of the ICC Under19 Men's CWC Asia Division 1 Qualifier on Monday, February 27. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the UAE-U19 vs SIN-U19 Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs and the pitch report.

The United Arab Emirates have played two matches in the tournament and have managed to win both of them. They are currently at the top of the table and will look to maintain their position with a win in this match.

Singapore, on the other hand, have also played two matches in the tournament, but have lost one of their encounters. They are currently third in the points table and will definitely be looking to climb up the table.

UAE U19 vs SIN U19 Match Details

The eighth match of the ICC Under - 19 Men's CWC Asia Division 1 Qualifier will be played on February 27 at the Malek Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 10.30 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: UAE U19 vs SIN U19, ICC Under - 19 Men's CWC Asia Division 1 Qualifier, Match 8

Date and Time: February 27, 2023, 10.30 am IST

Venue: Malek Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

UAE U19 vs SIN U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at the Malek Cricket Stadium will be good for batting. It will slow down with the progress of the game and by the second innings of the match, the spinners will get assistance from the wicket.

UAE U19 vs SIN U19 Probable Playing XIs for today's match

UAE U19 Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

UAE U19 Probable Playing XI

Aryan Saxena, Aryansh Sharma, Dhruv Parashar, Aayan Khan, Ethan Dsouza, Ammar Badami, Maroof Merchant, Harit Shetty, Harsh Desai, Harshit Seth, and Omid Rahman.

SIN U19 Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SIN U19 Probable Playing XI

Kabir Biren, Arjun Nagpal, Jeevan Santhanam, Mahiyu Bhatia, Sidhanth Srikanth, Aaryan Modi, Pratham Somani, Aryaveer Chaudhry, Venkatesan Thiyanesh, Pranav Maheshwari, and Adwitya Bhargava.

UAE U19 vs SIN U19 Dream11 Match Top Pick

Wicketkeeper

Aryansh Sharma

Aryansh Sharma looked in good touch with the bat in the last match. Although he failed to convert it into something big, he will be looking to score big in this match. Aryansh Sharma is the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Aayan Khan

Aayan Khan played an impactful knock in the last match. His current batting form makes him the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

Aryaveer Chaudhary

Aryaveer Chaudhary hit golden form in the last match. He can win matches for his team with both the bat and the ball. Chaudhary is the best all-rounder pick for this match.

Bowler

Adwitya Bhargava

Bhargava is a very effective bowler in both the opening and death phases. He can be economical and also pick up important wickets. Bhargava is the best bowler pick for this match.

UAE U19 vs SIN U19 Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Aayan Khan

Aayan Khan has been in great form in this tournament. He is a stable batter and scores runs on a consistent basis. Aayan Khan is a safe pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Dhruv Parashar

Dhruv Parashar can be pretty effective in the middle overs. He can stabilize the innings for his team and also take the innings deep. Parashar will be a brilliant choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for UAE U19 vs SIN U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Dhruv Parashar

Aayan Khan

A Sharma

A Chaudhary

A Bhargava

UAE U19 vs SIN U19 match expert tips

The pitch will be good for batting in the initial stages. But as the match progresses, the wicket will slow down and the spinners will be effective in the second innings of the match. So, top-order batters and spinners will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more expert tips and suggestions, click here.

UAE U19 vs SIN U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

UAE-U19 vs SIN-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: A Sharma

Batters: D Parashar, Aayan Khan, S Srikanth

All-rounders: A Saxena, J Santhanam, A Chaudhary, H Shetty

Bowlers: O Rahman, A Badami, A Bhargava

UAE U19 vs SIN U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

UAE U19 vs SIN U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: A Sharma

Batters: D Parashar, Aayan Khan, S Srikanth

All-rounders: A Saxena, J Santhanam, A Chaudhary, H Shetty

Bowlers: O Rahman, A Badami, A Bhargava

Poll : 0 votes