UAE vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh tour of United Arab Emirates 2025, Match 1

The 1st match of the Bangladesh tour of United Arab Emirates 2025 will see United Arab Emirates (UAE) squaring off against Bangladesh (BAN) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday, May 17. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the UAE vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The United Arab Emirates recently won the finals of the Men's Gulf T20I Championship against Kuwait by a small margin of two runs. They lost only one match in that tournament. Bangladesh, on the other hand, won their last T20I series against West Indies by 3-0. They secured a victory in their last game over the Caribbean side by a margin of 80 runs.

These two teams have played three head-to-head matches and Bangladesh have won all the matches.

UAE vs BAN Match Details

The 1st match of the Bangladesh tour of United Arab Emirates 2025 will be played on May 17 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 8:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UAE vs BAN, 1st Match

Date and Time: 17th May 2025, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match.

The last T20I match played at this venue was between Afghanistan and Ireland, where a total of 253 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

UAE vs BAN Form Guide

UAE - Will be playing their first match

BAN - Will be playing their first match

UAE vs BAN Probable Playing XI

UAE Playing XI

No injury updates

Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryansh Sharma (wk), Asif Khan, Rahul Chopra, Alishan Sharafu, Dhruv Parashar, Sanchit Sharma, Simranjeet Singh, Muhammad Jawadullah, Aayan Khan, Safyaan Sharif

BAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Litton Das (c), Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali (wk), Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman

UAE vs BAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Das

L Das is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. A Sharma is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

T Hridoy

W Muhammad and T Hridoy are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. T Hridoy is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has an excellent record against United Arab Emirates. N Hossain Shanto is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

M Shak Hasan

M Shak Hasan and R Hossain are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. M Shak Hasan will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. D Parashar is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

M Rahman

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Sakib and M Rahman. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. M Rahman will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. S Singh is another good bowler for today's match.

UAE vs BAN match captain and vice-captain choices

M Shak Hasan

M Shak Hasan is one of the most crucial picks from Bangladesh as the pitch is expected to support both batters and bowlers. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's nail-biting match.

L Das

L Das is another crucial pick from the Bangladesh squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and also perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team.

5 Must-Picks for UAE vs BAN, 1st Match

M Rahman

L Das

M Shak Hasan

R Hossain

T Hridoy

United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Das

Batters: T Hridoy, W Muhammad, N Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: D Parashar, M Shak Hasan, R Hossain, S Sarkar

Bowlers: M Rahman, T Sakib, S Singh

United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Das

Batters: T Hridoy, W Muhammad, N Hossain Shanto, T Hasan, A Sharafu

All-rounders: D Parashar, M Shak Hasan, R Hossain

Bowlers: M Rahman, T Sakib

