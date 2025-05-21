UAE vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh tour of United Arab Emirates 2025, Match 3

The 3rd match of the Bangladesh tour of United Arab Emirates 2025 will see United Arab Emirates (UAE) squaring off against Bangladesh (BAN) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Wednesday, May 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the UAE vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Ad

The United Arab Emirates made a terrific comeback in the last T20I as they won the match by 2 wickets. The series is currently at a standstill as both the teams have won one match each. Bangladesh won the 1st T20I match by 27 runs.

These two teams have played five head-to-head matches. Bangladesh have won four matches while the United Arab Emirates have been victorious in only one of them.

Ad

Trending

UAE vs BAN Match Details

The 3rd match of the Bangladesh tour of United Arab Emirates 2025 will be played on May 21 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 8:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UAE vs BAN, 3rd Match

Date and Time: 21st May 2025, 8:30 PM IST

Ad

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match.

The last T20I match played at this venue was the 2nd T20I between United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh, where a total of 411 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

Ad

UAE vs BAN Form Guide

UAE - W L

BAN - L W

UAE vs BAN Probable Playing XI

UAE Playing XI

No injury updates

Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryansh Sharma (wk), Asif Khan, Rahul Chopra, Alishan Sharafu, Dhruv Parashar, Sanchit Sharma, Simranjeet Singh, Muhammad Jawadullah, Aayan Khan, Safyaan Sharif

BAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Litton Das (c), Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali (wk), Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nahid Rana, Tanvir Islam

Ad

UAE vs BAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Das

L Das is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has scored 51 runs in the last two matches. R Chopra is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

W Muhammad

W Muhammad and T Hridoy are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. W Muhammad is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has an excellent record against Bangladesh. He has smashed 136 runs in the last two matches. T Hasan is another good batter for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

R Hossain

M Saghir Khan and R Hossain are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. R Hossain will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He scored 2 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match. D Parashar is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

M Jawad Ullah

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Sakib and M Jawad Ullah. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. M Jawad Ullah will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken 7 wickets in the last two matches. S Islam is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

UAE vs BAN match captain and vice-captain choices

W Muhammad

W Muhammad is one of the most crucial picks from the United Arab Emirates as the pitch is expected to support both batters and bowlers. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 136 runs in the last two matches.

M Jawad Ullah

M Jawad Ullah is another crucial pick from the United Arab Emirates squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has taken 7 wickets in the last two matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for UAE vs BAN, 3rd Match

R Hossain

T Hridoy

M Jawad Ullah

W Muhammad

T Hasan

United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind.

Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Ad

United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Das

Ad

Batters: T Hridoy, W Muhammad, N Hossain Shanto, T Hasan

All-rounders: M Saghir Khan, R Hossain

Bowlers: M Jawad Ullah, T Sakib, S Islam, N Rana

United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Chopra

Ad

Batters: T Hridoy, W Muhammad, A Lala, T Hasan

All-rounders: M Saghir Khan, R Hossain

Bowlers: M Jawad Ullah, T Sakib, S Islam, N Rana

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️