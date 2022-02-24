UAE vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022, Final

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will take on Ireland (IRE) in the final of the T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Oman on Thursday.

UAE booked their place in the summit clash after defeating Nepal by 68 runs in the semi-finals. They scored 175 runs while batting first before defending the toal easily. Meanwhile, Ireland beat Oman by 56 runs in the semi-finals, with Andy McBrine running the show with a spectacular all-round performance.

UAE vs IRE Probable Playing 11 Today

UAE XI

Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Muhammad Usman, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Zawar Farid, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza (c), Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique

IRE XI

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Harry Tector, Andy McBrine, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Joshua Little

Match Details

UAE vs IRE, T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022, Final

Date and Time: 24th February, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Stadium, Oman

Pitch Report

The track at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Oman seems to favor the batters, with high scores being pretty common on this ground. 140 could prove to be the par score at the venue and the side winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first.

Today’s UAE vs IRE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

V Aravind will be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. He is the leading run-scorer with 267 runs from four matches at an average of 133.50 and a strike rate of 156.14.

Batter

Gareth Delany is an accomplished batter who has accrued 112 runs in four matches at an average of 37.33 and at a strike rate of 136.58.

All-rounders

Rohan Mustafa has been the star of the show for the UAE, having scored 59 runs and picked up five wickets. Mustafa can be a great multiplier choice for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Waseem Muhammad, who has scored 129 runs so far, is another player you must have in your fantasy team.

Bowler

Andy McBrine’s all-round performances have helped Ireland's cause. He has been decent with the bat in addition to scalping five wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in UAE vs IRE Dream11 prediction team

Vritiya Aravind (UAE) – 390 points

Rohan Mustafa (UAE) – 250 points

Andy McBrine (IRE) – 248 points

Craig Young (IRE) – 246 points

Waseem Muhammad (UAE) – 240 points

Important stats for UAE vs IRE Dream11 prediction team

Vritiya Aravind: 267 runs

Rohan Mustafa: 59 runs and 5 wickets

Andy McBrine: 5 wickets

Waseem Muhammad: 129 runs

UAE vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Today

UAE vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vritiya Aravind, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Rohan Mustafa, Waseem Muhammad, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Ahmed Raza, Josh Little

Captain: Andy McBrine. Vice-captain: Rohan Mustafa.

UAE vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vritiya Aravind, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa, Waseem Muhammad, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Junaid Siddique, Josh Little

Captain: Vritiya Aravind. Vice-captain: Waseem Muhammad.

