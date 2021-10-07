UAE vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021, Match 2

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will take on Ireland (IRE) in the second match of the UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Thursday.

The UAE started their UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 campaign on a losing note against Namibia on Tuesday. Needing 160 runs for victory, UAE fell 17 runs short as their batters failed to convert good starts into meaningful knocks. Ireland, meanwhile, are readying themselves for the upcoming T20 World Cup. They beat Zimbabwe by a 3-2 margin in their last T20I series.

UAE vs IRE Probable Playing 11 Today

UAE XI

Waseem Muhammad, Chirag Suri, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Muhammad Usman, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Sultan Ahmed, Zahoor Khan

IRE XI

Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andy Balbirnie (c), George Dockrell, Harry Tector, Shane Getkate, Simi Singh, Neil Rock (wk), Andrew Mcbrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young/Josh Little

Match Details

UAE vs IRE, UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021, Match 2

Date and Time: 7th October, 2021, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy in Dubai is expected to be a balanced one, with both bowlers and batters having a major say in proceedings. While the batters will need to bide their time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers have to maintain tight lines and lengths. The average first-innings total at the venue is 142 runs.

Today’s UAE vs IRE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

V Aravind could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs. An explosive middle-order batter, Aravind is an experienced campaigner.

Batters

W Muhammad is a reliable batsman who can play big shots with ease. In the previous match against Namibia, he scored 39 runs and also picked up two wickets.

Paul Stirling is immensely experienced and is a natural striker of the ball. He has amassed over 2400 runs in his T20I career at an average of 30.78 and at a strike rate of 138.54. Stirling has also picked up 19 wickets.

All-rounders

R Mustafa is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. Expect him to be amongst the points today.

Bowlers

Z Khan is in fine form, having picked up four wickets in the previous game.

Top 5 best players to pick in UAE vs IRE Dream11 prediction team

W Muhammad (UAE)

Paul Stirling (IRE)

R Mustafa (UAE)

Andy Balbirnie (IRE)

Z Khan (UAE)

Important stats for UAE vs IRE Dream11 prediction team

W Muhammad: 39 runs and 2 wickets

Z Khan: 4 wickets

R Mustafa: 1 wicket

Paul Stirling: 2401 runs and 19 wickets in T20Is

UAE vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Today (UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021)

UAE vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Aravind, W Muhammad, A Balbirnie, P Stirling, K Daud, R Mustafa, S Singh, Z Khan, A Raza, J Little, M Adair

Captain: W Muhammad. Vice-captain: P Stirling

UAE vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Aravind, L Tucker, W Muhammad, A Balbirnie, P Stirling, R Mustafa, S Singh, G Dockrell, Z Khan, J Little, M Adair

Captain: R Mustafa. Vice-Captain: Z Khan

Edited by Samya Majumdar