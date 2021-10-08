UAE vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021, Match 3

Match 3 of the UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 pits the United Arab Emirates (UAE) against Ireland (IRE) at the ICC Academy Oval in Dubai on Friday.

Ireland began their campaign with a good performance against the hosts earlier in the week. They put in a good bowling performance with Curtis Campher and Ben White impressing in the middle overs. They will be keen to replicate the same against the UAE, who weren't up to the mark in the previous game. With both teams looking for a win, a cracking game beckons in Dubai.

UAE vs IRE Probable Playing 11 Today

UAE XI

Waseem Muhammad, Chirag Suri, Mohammad Usman, CP Rizwan, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Ahmed Raza (c), Sanchit Sharma, Kashif Daud and Zahoor Khan

IRE XI

Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Andy Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Neil Rock (wk), Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Ben White and Joshua Little

Match Details

UAE vs IRE, Match 3, UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021

Date and Time: 8th October 2021, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, a decent pitch awaits the two sides with some help on offer for the pacers. There is enough movement off the surface to keep the pacers interested. The pitch is slightly on the slower side, keeping the batters on their toes. The batters will look to bide their time in the middle and look to keep wickets in hand towards the backend of the innings. There isn't much spin available for the spinners, who will need to vary their lines and lengths accordingly. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150 being par at the venue.

Today’s UAE vs IRE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Vriitya Aravind: Vriitya Aravind, an opener by trade, has shown glimpses of his ability despite batting lower down the order for the UAE. He may be in for a promotion in the batting order and should ideally get the nod over Neil Rock in your UAE vs IRE Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Paul Stirling: Paul Stirling scored a sparkling fifty in the previous game against the UAE, helping Ireland chase down a tricky total. The burly opener has been in decent touch and can be banked upon to continue his rich vein of form heading into the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

All-rounder

Waseem Muhammad: Waseem Muhammad has shown glimpses of his ability with both the bat and ball for the UAE in his last two outings. Apart from his handy medium pace, Muhammad's explosive batting at the top of the order will be key for the UAE as they seek a crucial win over Ireland in this fixture.

Bowler

Joshua Little: Joshua Little didn't pick up a wicket in the previous game despite troubling the UAE batters with his ability to generate high pace and extra bounce. Given the nature of the track, Little is a decent addition to your UAE vs IRE Dream11 fantasy team and should ideally pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in UAE vs IRE Dream11 prediction team

Zahoor Khan (UAE) - 136 points

Basil Hameed (UAE) - 143 points

Curtis Campher (IRE) - 120 points

Important stats for UAE vs IRE Dream11 prediction team

Paul Stirling - 2454 runs in 86 T20I innings, Bat Average: 30.

Curtis Campher - 4-1-19-3 vs UAE in the previous game

Basil Hameed - 14(14) and 3.5-0-20-3 vs Ireland in the previous game

UAE vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Today (UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021)

UAE vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vriitya Aravind, Paul Stirling, Chirag Suri, Andy Balbirnie, Basil Hameed, Simi Singh, Gareth Delany, Waseem Muhammad, Mark Adair, Joshua Little and Zahoor Khan

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-captain: Waseem Muhammad

UAE vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vriitya Aravind, Paul Stirling, Mohammad Usman, Andy Balbirnie, Kevin O'Brien, Simi Singh, Kashif Daud, Waseem Muhammad, Mark Adair, Joshua Little and Ahmed Raza

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-captain: Kashif Daud

Edited by Samya Majumdar