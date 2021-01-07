UAE vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for 1st ODI - Jan 8th, 2021

The first ODI between Ireland and UAE is scheduled to take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday.

The hosts UAE bare a new look with the inclusions of Vriitya Aravind and Aryan Lakra. However, UAE does have a lot of experience in captain Rohan Mustafa and Ahmed Raza, both of whom will be key in this contest. With the likes of Chirag Suri, Mohammad Usman, and Zahoor Khan also capable of winning matches single-handedly, the UAE should prove to be a handful for their more-fancied opponents.

On the other hand, Ireland has retained most of the squad players who featured in their last ODI series against England. Led by Andy Balbirnie, Ireland has a well-balanced squad with ample depth in either department.

With a good blend of youth and experience in their ranks, the Irish head into this series as the favourites. However, it isn't as straightforward as said given the UAE's strength in either department. Nevertheless, both teams should field their strongest sides to get the upper hand in what promises to be a cracking start to the ODI series on Friday.

Squads to choose from

United Arab Emirates

Ahmed Raza (c), Waheed Ahmad, Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Boota, Kashif Daud, Zawar Farid, Basil Hameed, Zahoor Khan, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan, CP Rizwaan, Alishan Sharafu, Adithya Shetty, Junaid Siddique

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Kevin O’Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

Predicted Playing 11

United Arab Emirates

Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa (C), Mohammad Usman, Mohammad Boota, Alishan Sharafu, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan, Zawar Farid, Junaid Siddique and Aryan Lakra/Karthik Meiyappan.

Ireland

Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andy Balbirnie (C), Kevin O'Brien, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Craig Young and Simi Singh

Match Details

Match: United Arab Emirates vs Ireland, 1st ODI

Date: 8th January 2021, at 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides, although there is help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. While the new ball bowlers will get ample swing early on, off-pace deliveries will be key as the match progresses.

The ground's dimensions could help the spinners, who will come into play in the middle overs. With the pitch expected to slow down, both teams will look to bat first and notch up a total in the range of 250-270, which could prove to be good at this venue.

UAE vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

UAE vs IRE Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Aravind, C Suri, A Balbirnie, P Stirling, R Mustafa, C Campher, G Delany, M Adair, A Raza, Z Khan and J Little

Captain: P Stirling, Vice-Captain: G Delany

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Aravind, C Suri, K O'Brien, P Stirling, R Mustafa, C Campher, A McBrine, M Adair, A Raza, Z Khan and J Little

Captain: P Stirling, Vice-Captain: M Adair