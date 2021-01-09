UAE vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for 2nd ODI - Jan 10th, 2021

The second ODI between UAE and Ireland takes place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday.

Hosts UAE sprung a huge surprise on the more-fancied Irish, as they chased down a 269-run target in the first ODI with an over to spare. CP Rizwan and Mohammad Usman scored twin hundreds to guide UAE to a historic win and take the lead in the series.

UAE will be banking on their depth with both bat and ball to come through in the second ODI as well although that could be a tough test for the hosts.

Ireland did show glimpses of what they are capable of in the first ODI, as Paul Stirling slammed an unbeaten hundred. However, their bowling attack wasn't up to the mark in the middle overs, which eventually cost them the game.

Nevertheless, the Irish will look to come back strong, as they have a lot of firepower in both bowling and batting. With the likes of Andrew Balbirnie and Mark Adair capable of winning matches single-handedly, Ireland will be keen to level the series on Sunday.

While the UAE have momentum on their side, they come into this game as the slight underdogs given the experience that Ireland have. However, home conditions could make this an even contest at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Nevertheless, another action-packed game of cricket beckons with either side eyeing a win in the four-match series.

Squads to choose from:

United Arab Emirates

Ahmed Raza (c), Waheed Ahmad, Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Boota, Kashif Daud, Zawar Farid, Basil Hameed, Zahoor Khan, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan, CP Rizwaan, Alishan Sharafu, Adithya Shetty, Junaid Siddique.

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Kevin O’Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

Predicted Playing-11s

United Arab Emirates

Zawar Farid, Vriitya Aravind (WK), CP Rizwan, Mohammad Usman, Alishan Sharafu, Rohan Mustafa, Waheed Ahmed, Ahmed Raza (C), Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan and Kashif Daud.

Ireland

Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Andy McBrine and Barry McCarthy.

Match Details

Match: UAE vs Ireland, 2nd ODI

Date: 10th January 2021, at 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

Like in the previous game, the pitch is slightly on the slower side although it still a good one to bat on.

The pacers are likely to get early movement off the surface, which should keep the batsmen on their toes. Wickets in hand will be key in the middle overs, as both teams boast a few quality spinners in their ranks.

Both teams could look to bat first, with 260-270 runs considered to be a par score at this venue. Although the pitch is likely to slow down as the match progresses, the ball should skid on under the lights in the latter half, making for a great game at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

UAE vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

UAE vs IRE Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Aravind, Z Farid, CP Rizwan, A Balbirnie, P Stirling, R Mustafa, G Delany, A McBrine, B McCarthy, A Raza and K Daud.

Captain: A Balbirnie. Vice-Captain: R Mustafa.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Aravind, Z Farid, M Usman, A Balbirnie, P Stirling, R Mustafa, C Campher, A McBrine, M Adair, A Raza and Z Khan.

Captain: A Balbirnie. Vice-Captain: M Adair.