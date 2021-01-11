UAE vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for 2nd ODI - Jan 12th, 2021

The second ODI between Ireland and UAE takes place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday.

After a historic win in the previous ODI, it's back to business for the UAE, who will be eyeing another victory over their more fancied opponents. However, they have had to wait for a few more days to get back into the thick of things, as the second ODI got postponed by a few days.

UAE will be banking on their depth with both bat and ball to come through in the second ODI, although that could be a tough proposition for the hosts.

Ireland did show glimpses of what they are capable of in the first ODI, as Paul Stirling slammed an unbeaten hundred. However, their bowling attack wasn't up to the mark in the middle overs, which eventually cost them the game.

A lot will depend on Ireland's bowling trio of Mark Adair, Andy McBrine and Barry McCarthy, who were a bit wayward in the first game. The Irish would look to hit back with a strong performance on Tuesday, given the experience they have.

Both UAE and Ireland have shown what they are capable of although the Irish hold the advantage owing to their superior depth in bowling and batting. However, if the first ODI was any indication of things to come, we should be in for an evenly-fought contest at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, as both teams look to have a say in the outcome of the series.

Squads to choose from:

United Arab Emirates

Ahmed Raza (c), Waheed Ahmad, Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Boota, Kashif Daud, Zawar Farid, Basil Hameed, Zahoor Khan, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan, CP Rizwaan, Alishan Sharafu, Adithya Shetty, Junaid Siddique.

Advertisement

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Kevin O’Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

Predicted Playing-11s

United Arab Emirates

Zawar Farid, Vriitya Aravind (WK), CP Rizwan, Mohammad Usman, Alishan Sharafu, Rohan Mustafa, Waheed Ahmed, Ahmed Raza (C), Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan and Kashif Daud.

Ireland

Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Andy McBrine and Barry McCarthy.

Match Details

Match: UAE vs Ireland, 2nd ODI

Date: 12th January 2021, at 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Pitch Report

Like in the previous ODI, another relatively high-scoring game beckons at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

The pacers should get the ball to swing off the surface, making it tough for the batsmen early on. As the match progresses, spinners could come into play. Wickets in hand will be key for both sides.

The pitch shouldn't change too much in both innings, and 260-270 could be a par score at the venue.

UAE vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

UAE vs IRE Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Aravind, Z Farid, CP Rizwan, A Balbirnie, P Stirling, R Mustafa, G Delany, A McBrine, B McCarthy, A Raza and K Daud.

Captain: A Balbirnie. Vice-Captain: R Mustafa.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Aravind, L Tucker, P Stirling, M Usman, A Balbirnie, C Campher, R Mustafa, M Adair, B McCarthy, A Raza and A McBrine.

Captain: P Stirling. Vice-Captain: M Adair.