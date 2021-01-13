UAE vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for 2nd ODI - Jan 14th, 2021

The 2nd ODI between UAE and Ireland takes place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday.

The first ODI seems like a long time ago although the hosts wouldn't forget it anytime soon. Ahmed Raza and Co. registered their first win against Ireland with an inspired performance last week. Mohammad Usman and CP Rizwan were the architects of the win with a hundred each and will look to keep up their form.

There's more to this team than the aforementioned duo. Youngsters Vriitya Aravind and Karthik Meiyappan are itching to make a mark in the international arena. With the experience of Rohan Mustafa to fall back on, the hosts would fancy another win at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Their opponents, Ireland would be disappointed with the result in the first ODI. However, they have the tools and the experience to come back strongly with Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie looking in good touch. Their bowling attack did underwhelm in the opening encounter, but one can expect them to bounce back in this fixture.

While the hosts, UAE have the momentum on their side, Ireland hold the edge given the superior depth they have at their disposal. But if the first ODI was any indication of things to come, we should be in for another riveting contest between the two teams on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

United Arab Emirates

Ahmed Raza (c), Waheed Ahmad, Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Boota, Kashif Daud, Zawar Farid, Basil Hameed, Zahoor Khan, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan, CP Rizwaan, Alishan Sharafu, Adithya Shetty, Junaid Siddique.

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Kevin O’Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

Predicted Playing XI

United Arab Emirates

Zawar Farid, Vriitya Aravind (WK), CP Rizwan, Mohammad Usman, Alishan Sharafu, Rohan Mustafa, Waheed Ahmed, Ahmed Raza (C), Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan and Kashif Daud.

Ireland

Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Andy McBrine and Barry McCarthy.

Match Details

Match: UAE vs Ireland, 2nd ODI

Date: 14th January 2021, at 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Pitch Report

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium's pitch is a decent one to bat on although the bowlers should get some help during the match. With the pitch expected to slow down in the middle overs, the spinners will have a huge say in the game's outcome.

The pacers will also revert to off-pace deliveries and the batsmen have to settle down before going big. 260-270 should be a competitive total at this venue.

Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss although the ball should be skidding on nicely under the lights later on.

UAE vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

UAE vs IRE Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Aravind, Z Farid, CP Rizwan, A Balbirnie, P Stirling, R Mustafa, G Delany, A McBrine, B McCarthy, A Raza and K Daud.

Captain: A Balbirnie. Vice-Captain: R Mustafa.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Aravind, L Tucker, P Stirling, M Usman, A Balbirnie, C Campher, R Mustafa, M Adair, B McCarthy, A Raza and Z Khan

Captain: P Stirling. Vice-Captain: A McBrine