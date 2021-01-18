UAE vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ODI Match – Jan 18th, 2021

The second ODI between UAE and Ireland will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, after the authorities recently gave a green signal to continue the series.

After a long halt, the two teams will face off against each other in the four-match ODI series. In the first ODI, Ireland batted first and posted a total of 269/5. Paul Stirling's 148-ball 131 was the top performance with the bat for Ireland.

In response, two UAE batsmen, Chundangapoyil Rizwan and Muhammad Usman notched up centuries which helped guide their team to a 6-wicket win.

Squads to choose from

United Arab Emirates

Ahmed Raza (c), Waheed Ahmad, Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Boota, Kashif Daud, Zawar Farid, Basil Hameed, Zahoor Khan, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan, CP Rizwaan, Alishan Sharafu, Adithya Shetty, Junaid Siddique.

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Kevin O’Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

Predicted Playing XI

United Arab Emirates

Zawar Farid, Vriitya Aravind (WK), CP Rizwan, Mohammad Usman, Alishan Sharafu, Rohan Mustafa, Waheed Ahmed, Ahmed Raza (C), Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan and Kashif Daud.

Ireland

Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Andy McBrine and Barry McCarthy.

Match Details

Match: UAE vs Ireland

Date: 18th January 2021, at 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Pitch Report

The pitch has been batting friendly for the last few games, and we could be in for another high-scoring encounter today. The bowlers have had little to no purchase off the surface, and one can expect the batsmen to put up quite a show.

UAE vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

UAE vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Aravind, Z Farid, CP Rizwan, A Balbirnie, P Stirling, R Mustafa, G Delany, A McBrine, B McCarthy, A Raza and K Daud.

Captain: A Balbirnie Vice-Captain: R Mustafa

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L Trucker, K O'Brien, M Usman, A Balbirnie, P Stirling, R Mustafa, C Campher, C Young, B McCarthy, A Raza and K Daud.

Captain: P Stirling Vice-Captain: K Daud