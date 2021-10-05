UAE vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

The United Arab Emirates will face Namibia in the 1st match of the UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 on 5th October. The ICC Academy Ground in Dubai will play host to this game.

The United Arab Emirates will be clear favorites for this match since they are familiar with the conditions of the pitch and have a strong unit. They have some quality players who can help the side get over the line.

Namibia, on the other hand, could prove to be the underdogs in the tournament. They have some talented players in the squad and would be aiming to start the tournament on a positive note.

UAE vs NAM Probable Playing 11 Today

United Arab Emirates

Vriitya Aravind (WK), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Waseem Muhammad, Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Usman, Ahmed Raza (C), Kashif Daud, Zahoor Khan, Chirag Suri, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan.

Namibia

Gerhard Erasmus (C), JJ Smit, Stephan Baard, Michiel du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green (WK), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams.

Match Details

Match: UAE vs NAM, UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021

Date and Time: 5th October 2021, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Cricket Academy, Dubai offers assistance to bowlers. Pacers will get movement and bounce in the initial stages whereas spinners will play a key role as the game progresses. A total of around 150 could prove to be challenging.

The team winning the toss would most probably opt to field first.

Today’s UAE vs NAM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Vriitya Aravind: Aravind is a reliable player who can score useful runs in the middle and can also be crucial behind the stumps.

Batsman

Waseem Muhammad: Muhammad is a dependable batsman who has the potential to score huge runs. He could prove to be a match-winner in this game.

Stephen Baard: Baard is a wise pick in the batting section. He has been a great performer for Namibia and is expected to deliver once again.

All-rounder

Rohan Mustafa: Mustafa is a good option in the all-rounder department. His ability to contribute in both aspects of the game makes him a key player in this game.

JJ Smit: Smit is a decent bowling all-rounder who can contribute in both aspects of the game. He can pick up vital wickets and can also score some handy runs.

Bowlers

Ahmed Raza: Raza's ability to take wickets consistently makes him a top pick for today's game.

Bernard Scholtz: Scholtz has been a great performer for Namibia. He can contain the batters with his variations and can also pick up crucial wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in UAE vs NAM Dream11 prediction team

Waseem Muhammad (UAE)

Rohan Mustafa (UAE)

Stephen Baard (NAM)

JJ Smit (NAM)

Ahmed Raza (UAE)

Important stats for UAE vs NAM Dream11 prediction team

Both teams will be playing their first match.

UAE vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Today

UAE vs NAM Dream11 Team -1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Stephan Baard, Waseem Muhammad, Rohan Mustafa, JJ Smit, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Karthik Meiyappan.

Captain: Rohan Mustafa | Vice-Captain: Waseem Muhammad.

UAE vs NAM Dream11 Team -2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vriitya Aravind, Zane Green, Craig Williams, Stephan Baard, Waseem Muhammad, Rohan Mustafa, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Ahmed Raza, Bernard Scholtz, Zahoor Khan.

Captain: JJ Smit | Vice-Captain: Stephan Baard.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra