UAE vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Match 2

The Netherlands (NED) and United Arab Emirates (UAE) will lock horns in the second ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 match at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong on Sunday, October 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the UAE vs NED 2022 Dream11 prediction.

The Netherlands and UAE will begin their T20 World Cup campaign amid high expectations. UAE, who play for the first time at this marquee event, have a decent side with the likes of Vriitya Aravind and Karthik Meiyappan eager to make a mark. However, the Netherlands will start as the clear favorites given their experience. With both teams eyeing a winning start to the tournament, an entertaining game beckons in Geelong.

UAE vs NED Match Details

The second ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 match between the Netherlands and the West Indies will be played on October 16 at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UAE vs NED, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Group A, Match 2

Date and Time: 16th October 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Simonds Stadium, Geelong

Exclusive Broadcaster: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

UAE vs NED pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match 2

A relatively high-scoring game is expected at the Simonds Stadium. The average score at this venue is 175 with pacers picking nearly 90 percent of the wickets so far. With this being the second game of the day, teams may prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 173

2nd-innings score: 176

UAE vs NED probable playing 11s for today’s match

Netherlands injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Netherlands.

Netherlands probable playing 11

Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Bas de Leede, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Shariz Ahmed, Fred Klaassen and Logan van Beek.

UAE injury/team news

No injury concerns for UAE.

UAE probable playing 11

Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind (wk), CP Rizwan (c), Basil Hameed, Alishan Sharafu, Kashif Daud, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddiqui and Ahmed Raza/Zawar Farid.

UAE vs NED Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Vriitya Aravind (22 matches, 488 runs, Average: 30.50)

Vriitya Aravind, the newly appointed UAE vice-captain, is one of the most talented batters in the team. Aravind averages 30.50 with the bat in T20Is, even boasting a strike rate of 132.97. With Aravind due to bat at No. 3, he is a fantastic selection for your UAE vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Waseem Muhammad (17 matches, 650 runs, SR: 152.58)

Waseem Muhammad had a good outing against West Indies in the warm-up games, scoring a 52-ball 69. Muhammad averages 40.62 with a strike rate in excess of 150 in T20Is. Given his recent form, he should be a good pick for your UAE vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Bas de Leede (24 matches, 517 runs, 14 wickets)

Bas de Leede has evolved into one of the finest all-rounders on the Associate circuit. He was the standout player for the Netherlands in the qualifiers, scoring 170 runs in five matches. De Leede also chipped in with nine wickets. Given his all-round skill-set, De Leede is a must-have in your UAE vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Fred Klaassen (29 matches, 32 wickets, Average: 23.34)

Fred Klaassen had a good qualifier campaign, picking up 10 wickets in just five matches. The left-arm pacer is lethal with the new ball and recently impressed in the T20 Blast. Given his experience, Klaassen is a fine pick for your UAE vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

UAE vs NED match captain and vice-captain choices

Bas de Leede

Bas de Leede is perhaps the Netherlands' best asset, averaging 34.47 with the bat. De Leede also has a bowling strike rate of 14.57 in this format. With the conditions playing into his hands, De Leede is a good captain or vice-captain pick for your UAE vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Waseem Muhammad

Waseem Muhammad is a proven performer in this format, striking at over 150. He comes into the game on the back of a fifty against West Indies and also has a T20I hundred to his name. With the UAE opener in fine form, he is a viable captaincy choice in your UAE vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for UAE vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Waseem Muhammad 650 runs in 17 matches Karthik Meiyappan 17 wickets in 11 matches Vriitya Aravind 488 runs in 22 matches Max O'Dowd 1347 runs in 50 matches Bas de Leede 517 runs, 14 wickets in 24 matches

UAE vs NED match expert tips

Max O'Dowd is an explosive batter who boasts a T20I average of nearly 30. He was one of the Netherlands' best batters in the qualifiers with 178 runs in five matches. If he is able to get going early on, O'Dowd could be a game-changing selection in your UAE vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

UAE vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

UAE vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Max O'Dowd, CP Rizwan, Waseem Muhammad (vc)

All-rounders: Colin Ackermann, Logan van Beek, Bas de Leede (c), Kashif Daud

Bowlers: Zahoor Khan, Fred Klaassen, Karthik Meiyappan

UAE vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

UAE vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Max O'Dowd (c), CP Rizwan, Waseem Muhammad (vc)

All-rounders: Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Bas de Leede, Zawar Farid

Bowlers: Junaid Siddiqui, Fred Klaassen, Karthik Meiyappan

