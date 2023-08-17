UAE vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for New Zealand Tour of UAE 2023, 1st T20I

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will take on New Zealand (NZ) in the first T20I of the New Zealand tour of the United Arab Emirates 2023 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday, August 17. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the UAE vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

This will be the first match of the three-match T20I series to be played between the two teams. Both teams will be looking to win the match and take an early lead in the series.

UAE vs NZ Match Details

The first T20I of New Zealand's tour of the United Arab Emirates 2023 will be played on August 17 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The match will commence at 7.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: UAE vs NZ, 1st T20I, New Zealand tour of the United Arab Emirates 2023

Date and Time: August 17, 2023, Thursday; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

UAE Probable Playing XIs

UAE Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

UAE Probable Playing XI

V Aravind (wk), W Muhammad (c), L Singh Bajwa, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, M Faraazuddin, Z Khan, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, and M Jawad-Ullah.

NZ Team/ Injury News

No major injury updates.

NZ Probable Playing XI

Tim Seifert (wk), Mark Chapman, Will Young, Chad Bowes, Mitchell Santner, Jimmy Neesham, R Ravindra, Tim Southee (c), Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, and Ben Lister.

UAE vs NZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - V Aravind

V Aravind is a stable middle-order batter. He is quite consistent and will be a good pick for this game.

Batter - Mark Chapman

Mark Chapman is an aggressive top-order batter who likes to take on the bowlers pretty early in the innings. Picking Chapman might be beneficial as he might accumulate quick, early points with his attacking batting style.

All-rounder - Mitchell Santner

Mitchell Santner is a very efficient T20 bowler and also a pretty handy lower-order batter. Keeping the playing conditions in mind, Santner's bowling will be very valuable for the fantasy contests of the game.

Bowler - Tim Southee

With all his experience and a relatively weaker top order against him, Tim Southee might turn out to be lethal with the new ball. The fact that Southee also bowls in the death overs makes him an even better choice from the bowlers' category for this match.

UAE vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Mark Chapman

Mark Chapman bats in the top order and will enjoy the conditions in the Dubai International Stadium. Chapman will be a differential choice as the captain or vice-captain.

Mitchell Santner

Mitchell Santner is a very efficient and effective T20 bowler. He is also a pretty handy batter lower down the order. So, picking him as the captain or the vice-captain will allow you the opportunity to multiply points in both innings of the match.

Five Must-Picks for UAE vs NZ, 1st T20I

V Aravind

W Muhammad

Mark Chapman

Mitchell Santner

Tim Southee

UAE vs NZ Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the Dubai International Stadium will be good for batting, especially at the beginning of both innings. But as the game goes by, it will help the spinners. So, top-order batters and spinners will be good picks for the game.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

UAE vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I, Head-to-head Team

UAE vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: Tim Seifert, V Aravind

Batters: Mark Chapman, Will Young, W Muhammad

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Mitchell Santner, R Ravindra

Bowlers: Tim Southee, K Jamieson, Junaid Siddique

