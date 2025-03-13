UG-W vs NP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Womens T20I Quadrangular Series in Uganda 2025, 10th T20I

The 10th T20I match of the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Uganda 2025 will see Uganda Women (UG-W) squaring off against Nepal Women (NP-W) at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe on Thursday, March 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the UG-W vs NP-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Nepal Women have won one of their last four matches. They lost their last match to Namibia Women by 23 runs. Uganda Women, on the other hand, have won two of their last four matches. They lost their last match of the season to Hong Kong Women by 4 wickets.

These two teams recently played six head-to-head matches. Both the teams have won three matches each.

UG-W vs NP-W Match Details

The 10th T20I match of the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Uganda 2025 will be played on March 13 at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe. The game is set to take place at 4:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UG-W vs NP-W, 10th T20I match

Date and Time: 13th March 2025, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe

Pitch Report

The pitch at Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low scoring fixture. The last match played at this venue was between Uganda Women and Hong Kong Women, where a total of 247 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

UG-W vs NP-W Form Guide

UG-W - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

NP-W - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

UG-W vs NP-W Probable Playing XI

UG-W Playing XI

No injury updates

E Lloku (wk), R Musamali, P Alako, S Nampiina, J Mbabazi, I Nakisuuyi, A Malisa, S Walaza, C Aweko, I Mutonyi, S Akiteng

NP-W Playing XI

No injury updates

R Thapa (wk), B Rawal, S Khadka, I Barma, P Mahato, R Chhetry, K Joshi, R Choudhary, I Bist, R Sharma, S Praveen

UG-W vs NP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Thapa

R Thapa is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. E Lloku is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

R Musamali

R Musamali and S Khadka are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. R Musamali will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has smashed 46 runs in the last three matches. S Nampiina is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

I Barma

I Barma and J Mbabazi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. I Barma will bat in the top order and complete her quota of four overs. She has smashed 53 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last three matches. P Mahato is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

S Akiteng

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Akiteng and C Aweko. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. S Akiteng will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has taken 7 wickets in the last three matches. I Bist is another good bowler for today's match.

UG-W vs NP-W match captain and vice-captain choices

P Mahato

P Mahato was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 50 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last three matches of the tournament.

I Barma

I Barma is one of the most crucial picks from the Nepal Women squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She has smashed 53 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for UG-W vs NP-W, 10th T20I match

P Mahato

J Mbabazi

I Barma

I Bist

S Akiteng

Uganda Women vs Nepal Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Uganda Women vs Nepal Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Thapa

Batters: S Khadka, R Musamali

All-rounders: P Mahato, I Nakisuuyi, J Mbabazi, I Barma, R Chhetry

Bowlers: C Aweko, S Akiteng, I Bist

Uganda Women vs Nepal Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: E Lloku

Batters: R Musamali

All-rounders: P Mahato, I Nakisuuyi, J Mbabazi, I Barma

Bowlers: C Aweko, S Akiteng, I Bist, R Sharma, R Choudhary

