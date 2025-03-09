UG-W vs NP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Womens T20I Quadrangular Series in Uganda 2025, 3rd T20I

The third T20I match of the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Uganda 2025 will see Uganda Women (UG-W) play against Nepal Women (NP-W) at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe on Sunday, March 9. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the UG-W vs NP-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Nepal Women lost their last match to Namibia Women by six wickets. Uganda Women, on the other hand, won their last match against Hong Kong Women by eight wickets, as they chased down 75 runs in 17.2 overs

The two teams recently played five head-to-head matches. Uganda Women have won three matches, while Nepal Women have won two matches.

UG-W vs NP-W Match Details

The third T20I match of the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Uganda 2025 will be played on March 9 at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe. The game will commence at 12:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UG-W vs NP-W, 3rd T20I match

Date and Time: 9 March 2025, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe

Pitch Report

The pitch at Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to smash a lot of runs. The last match played at this venue was between Nepal Women and Namibia Women, where a total of 163 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

UG-W vs NP-W Form Guide

UG-W - W

NP-W - L

UG-W vs NP-W Probable Playing XI

UG-W Playing XI

No injury updates

K Awino (wk), R Musamali, P Alako, S Nampiina, J Mbabazi, I Nakisuuyi, A Malisa, S Walaza, C Aweko, P Malemikia, and S Akiteng.

NP-W Playing XI

No injury updates

A Yadav (wk), R Thapa, B Rawal, S Khadka, M Chaudhary, I Barma, P Mahato, R Chhetry, K Joshi, R Choudhary, and I Bist.

UG-W vs NP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Yadav

A Yadav is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and smash a lot of runs. K Awino is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

P Alako

B Rawal and P Alako are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. P Alako will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She was in great form in the recent domestic matches. R Musamali is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

J Mbabazi

I Nakisuuyi and J Mbabazi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. Mbabazi will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of four overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. P Mahato is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

K Joshi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Joshi and C Aweko. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. K Joshi will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. S Walaza is another good bowler for today's match.

UG-W vs NP-W match captain and vice-captain choices

P Mahato

P Mahato was in top notch form in the recent domestic matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's nail-biting match.

I Nakisuuyi

I Nakisuuyi is one of the most crucial picks from the Uganda Women squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She has an exceptional venue record and can trouble the Nepal Women batters.

5 Must-Picks for UG-W vs NP-W, 3rd T20I match

I Nakisuuyi

P Mahato

B Rawal

J Mbabazi

I Barma

Uganda Women vs Nepal Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Uganda Women vs Nepal Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Yadav

Batters: B Rawal, P Alako, R Musamali

All-rounders: P Mahato, I Nakisuuyi, J Mbabazi, I Barma

Bowlers: C Aweko, S Walaza, K Joshi

Uganda Women vs Nepal Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: K Awino

Batters: B Rawal, P Alako, S Khadka

All-rounders: P Mahato, I Nakisuuyi, J Mbabazi, I Barma, R Chhetry

Bowlers: C Aweko, K Joshi

