UG-W vs RWA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Kwibuka Women's T20I, Final

The Final match of the Kwibuka Women's T20I will see Uganda Women (UG-W) squaring off against Rwanda Women (RWA-W) at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City on Saturday, June 17. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the UG-W vs RWA-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Uganda Women have won seven of their last eight matches. Rwanda Women, on the other hand, have five victories in eight appearances.

Rwanda Women will give it their all to win the match, but Uganda Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

UG-W vs RWA-W Match Details

The Final match of the Kwibuka Women's T20I will be played on June 17 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City. The game is set to take place at 5:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UG-W vs RWA-W, Final

Date and Time: 17th June 2023, 5:15 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially spinners. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this used pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Kenya Women and Nigeria Women, where a total of 150 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

UG-W vs RWA-W Form Guide

UG-W - Won 7 of their last 8 matches

RWA-W - Won 5 of their last 8 matches

UG-W vs RWA-W Probable Playing XI

UG-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Consylate Aweko Nimungu ©, Kevin Awino (wk), Prosscovia Alako, Janet Mbabazi, Stephanie Nampiina, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Rita Musamali, Phiona Kulume, Evelyn Anyipo, Irene Alumo, Lorna Anyait

RW-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Marie Bimenyimana ©, Sarah Uwera (wk), Gisele Ishimwe, Henriette Ishimwe, Merveille Uwase, Rosine Irera, Clarisse Umutoniwase, Belyse Murekatete, Margueritte Vumiliya, Alice Ikuzwe, Geovanis Uwase

UG-W vs RWA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Awino

K Awino is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. M Uwase is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Ikuzwe

A Ikuzwe and G Ishimwe are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. I Nakisuuyi played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

H Ishimwe

S Nampiina and H Ishimwe are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. B Murekatete is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

I Alumo

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C Aweko and I Alumo. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. E Anyipo is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

UG-W vs RWA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

H Ishimwe

H Ishimwe will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has gained 641 points in the last eight matches.

S Nampiina

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Nampiina as she will bat in the top order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. She has gained 521 points in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for UG-W vs RWA-W, Final

H Ishimwe

S Nampiina

E Anyipo

C Aweko

B Murekatete

Uganda Women vs Rwanda Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Uganda Women vs Rwanda Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Awino

Batters: G Ishimwe, A Ikuzwe

All-rounders: B Murekatete, I Rosine, J Mbabazi, S Nampiina, H Ishimwe

Bowlers: C Aweko, E Anyipo, I Alumo

Uganda Women vs Rwanda Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Awino

Batters: A Ikuzwe

All-rounders: B Murekatete, I Rosine, S Nampiina, H Ishimwe

Bowlers: C Aweko, E Anyipo, I Alumo, M Vumiliya, L Anyait

