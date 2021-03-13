UP vs Mumbai Final Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD Match - March 14th, 2021

The final of the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy will see Uttar Pradesh locking horns with Mumbai at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.

Mumbai have been unbeaten in the Vijay Hazare Trophy so far and are brimming with confidence under the leadership of Prithvi Shaw. The Mumbai captain has sizzled with the bat, scoring a record 754 runs in this season's Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aditya Tare, Shivam Dube and Dhawal Kulkarni will be some of the other Mumbai players to watch out for. Interestingly, Mumbai are yet to play a Vijay Hazare Trophy game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium this season.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh have lost only one game in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this season as they look forward to playing their third final in the competition. With five consecutive wins, UP will be raring to take on Mumbai. Incidentally, UP have played two games at the Arun Jaitley Stadium this season, winning both the encounters.

Akshdeep Nath, Upendra Yadav, Shivam Sharma and left-arm pacer Yash Dayal are the players to watch out for in the Uttar Pradesh team. Though UP don't have big names in their ranks, they will look forward to springing a surprise in the grand finale.

Nevertheless, Mumbai are three-time winners of the Vijay Hazare Trophy and enter this game as the favourites.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Squads to choose from

Uttar Pradesh

Madhav Kaushik, Samarth Singh, Karan Sharma(c), Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Upendra Yadav(w), Sameer Choudhary, Shivam Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Yash Dayal, Aaqib Khan, Almas Shaukat, Rinku Singh, Abhishek Goswami, Kartik Tyagi, Aryan Juyal, Mohsin Khan, Shanu Saini, Aishwarya Mourya, Purnank Tyagi.

Mumbai

Prithvi Shaw(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aditya Tare(w), Shams Mulani, Shivam Dube, Aman Hakim Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Solanki, Akhil Herwadkar, Sujit Nayak, Siddhesh Lad, Akash Parkar, Sairaj Patil, Atharva Ankolekar, Atif Attarwala, Mohit Avasthi, Hardik Tamore, Siddharth Raut, Chinmay Sutar.

Predicted Playing XIs

Uttar Pradesh

Madhav Kaushik, Samarth Singh, Karan Sharma (C), Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Upendra Yadav (WK), Sameer Choudhary, Shivam Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Yash Dayal, Aaqib Khan.

Mumbai

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw (C), Aditya Tare (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Aman Hakim Khan, Shams Mulani, Prashant Solanki, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande.

Match Details

Match: Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD Match, Final.

Date: 14th March; 9:00 AM.

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium generally tends to assist the slow bowlers. The pacers are expected to get movement early on too.

The batsman will look to target the shorter boundaries on a largely bowler-friendly pitch. With this game being the final, the team batting first could look to score in excess of 240.

UP vs Mumbai Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

UP vs Mumbai Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aditya Tare, Priyam Garg, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw, Karan Sharma, Akshdeep Nath, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Shivam Sharma, Yash Dayal, Dhawal Kulkarni.

Captain - Prithvi Shaw. Vice-Captain - Akshdeep Nath.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Upendra Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Hakim Khan Karan Sharma, Akshdeep Nath, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Shivam Sharma, Yash Dayal, Dhawal Kulkarni.

Captain - Karan Sharma. Vice-Captain - Upendra Yadav.