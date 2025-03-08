UP-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Premier League 2025, Match 18

The 18th match of the Women's Premier League 2025 will see the UP Warriorz Women (UP-W) square off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (BLR-W) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, March 8. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the UP-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The UP Warriorz have won two of their last seven matches. They lost their last match to the Mumbai Indians Women by six wickets. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on the other hand, have won two of their last six matches. They lost their last match to the Delhi Capitals Women by nine wickets.

These two teams have played five head-to-head matches. RCB have won three matches while the UP Warriorz have won two matches.

UP-W vs BLR-W Match Details

The 18th match of the Women's Premier League 2025 will be played on March 8 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The game is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UP-W vs BLR-W, 18th match

Date and Time: 8 March 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is good for both bowlers and batters. Spinners usually find some assistance in middle overs and chasing should be preferred at this venue. The last match played at this venue was between Gujarat Giants Women and Delhi Capitals Women, where a total of 355 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

UP-W vs BLR-W Form Guide

UP-W - Won 2 of their last 7 matches

BLR-W - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

UP-W vs BLR-W Probable Playing XI

UP-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Shweta Sehrawat, Uma Chetry (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud, Vrinda Dinesh, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma ©, Tahlia McGrath, and Kiran Navgire.

BLR-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Smriti Mandhana ©, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Sneh Rana, Ekta Bisht, and Renuka Singh Thakur.

UP-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Richa Ghosh

Richa Ghosh is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and can make the best use of her power shots. He has smashed 125 runs in the last six matches. Uma Chetry is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Mandhana will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She was in great form in the recent matches. She has smashed 140 runs in the last six matches. Danielle Wyatt is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Ellyse Perry

Chinelle Henry and Ellyse Perry are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. Perry will bat in the top order and complete her quota of four overs. She has smashed 295 runs and taken one wicket in the last six matches. Grace Harris is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Renuka Singh Thakur and Sophie Ecclestone. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. Ecclestone will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has taken six wickets and smashed 85 runs in the last six matches. Kim Garth is another good bowler for today's match.

UP-W vs BLR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Ellyse Perry

Ellyse Perry was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, which makes her the top captaincy option for today's match.

Chinelle Henry

Chinelle Henry is one of the most crucial picks from the UP Warriorz Women squad as she will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs. She has smashed 144 runs and taken four wickets in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for UP-W vs BLR-W, 18th match

Chinelle Henry

Ellyse Perry

Grace Harris

Smriti Mandhana

Georgia Wareham

UP Warriors Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

UP Warriors Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: R Ghosh

Batters: D Wyatt, G Voll, S Mandhana

All-rounders: G Harris, C Henry, D Sharma, E Perry, G Wareham

Bowlers: R Singh Thakur, S Ecclestone

UP Warriors Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: R Ghosh

Batters: G Voll, S Mandhana

All-rounders: G Harris, C Henry, D Sharma, E Perry, G Wareham

Bowlers: R Singh Thakur, S Ecclestone, K Garth

