UP-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Premier League 2025, Match 9

The 9th match of the Women's Premier League 2025 will see UP Warriors Women (UP-W) squaring off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (BLR-W) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, February 24. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the UP-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

UP Warriors have won one of their last three matches. They won their last match against Delhi Capitals Women by 33 runs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women, on the other hand, have won two of their last three matches. They lost their last match of the tournament to Mumbai Indians Women by four wickets.

These two teams have played four head-to-head matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have won three matches while UP Warriors Women have won only one match till now.

UP-W vs BLR-W Match Details

The 9th match of the Women's Premier League 2025 will be played on February 24 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UP-W vs BLR-W, 9th match

Date and Time: February 24 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch Report

The pitch at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is good for both bowlers and batters. Fans can expect a good scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to smash a lot of runs. Spinners play a crucial role at this venue. The last match played at this venue was between UP Warriorz Women and Delhi Capitals Women, where a total of 321 runs were scored at a loss of 19 wickets.

UP-W vs BLR-W Form Guide

UP-W - W L L

BLR-W - L W W

UP-W vs BLR-W Probable Playing XI

UP-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Shweta Sehrawat, Uma Chetry (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud, Vrinda Dinesh, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma ©, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire

BLR-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Smriti Mandhana ©, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Joshitha V J, Renuka Singh Thakur

UP-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Richa Ghosh

Richa Ghosh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and can make the best use of her power shots. She has smashed 103 runs in the last three matches. Uma Chetry is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

Ellyse Perry

Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Ellyse Perry will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She was in great form in the recent matches. She has smashed 145 runs in the last three matches. KP Navgire is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Chinelle Henry

Chinelle Henry and Deepti Sharma are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. Chinelle Henry will bat in the mode order and complete her quota of four overs. She has smashed 95 runs and taken one wicket in the last two matches. Georgia Wareham is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Renuka Singh Thakur and Sophie Ecclestone. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. Sophie Ecclestone will complete her quota of overs and can scalp a lot of wickets. She has taken three wickets and smashed 16 runs in the last three matches. Kim Garth is another good bowler for today's match.

UP-W vs BLR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Ellyse Perry

Ellyse Perry was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will bat in the top order and might bowl a few overs, which makes her the top captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 145 runs in the last three matches.

Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana is one of the most crucial picks from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women squad as she will bat in the top order and is in great form. She has smashed 116 runs in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for UP-W vs BLR-W, 9th match

Chinelle Henry

Smriti Mandhana

Ellyse Perry

Georgia Wareham

Richa Ghosh

UP Warriors Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

UP Warriors Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Ghosh

Batters: E Perry, S Mandhana, KP Navgire

All-rounders: G Wareham, G Harris, C Henry, D Sharma

Bowlers: R Singh Thakur, K Garth, S Ecclestone

UP Warriors Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Ghosh

Batters: E Perry, S Mandhana

All-rounders: G Wareham, G Harris, C Henry

Bowlers: R Singh Thakur, K Garth, S Ecclestone, E Bisht, K Gaud

