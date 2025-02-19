UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Premier League 2025, Match 6

The sixth match of the Women's Premier League 2025 will see the UP Warriorz Women (UP-W) go up against the Delhi Capitals Women (DEL-W) at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Wednesday, February 19. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The UP Warriorz Women lost their first match of the season to the Gujarat Giants Women by six wickets. The Delhi Capitals Women, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches. They lost their last match to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women by a massive margin of eight wickets.

The two teams have played four head to head matches. The Delhi Capitals Women have won three matches, while the UP Warriorz Women have won only one match till now.

UP-W vs DEL-W Match Details

The sixth match of the Women's Premier League 2025 will be played on February 19 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. The game is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UP-W vs DEL-W, 6th match

Date and Time: 19 February 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara is good for both bowlers and batters. Fans can expect a good scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to smash a lot of runs. Spinners play a crucial role at this venue.

The last match played at this venue was between the Mumbai Indians Women and the Gujarat Giants Women, where a total of 242 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

UP-W vs DEL-W Form Guide

UP-W - L

DEL-W - L W

UP-W vs DEL-W Probable Playing XI

UP-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Shweta Sehrawat, Uma Chetry (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud, Vrinda Dinesh, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma ©, Tahlia McGrath, and Kiran Navgire.

DEL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Meg Lanning ©, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Annabel Sutherland.

UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Uma Chetry

Uma Chetry is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and can make the best use of her power shots. She smashed 24 runs in the last match. Sarah Bryce is another good wicketkeeper for today's match.

Batters

Shefali Verma

Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Shafali will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She smashed 43 runs in just 18 balls in the first match. Jemimah Rodrigues is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Annabel Sutherland

Annabel Sutherland and Deepti Sharma are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. Sutherland will bat in the mode order and complete her quota of four overs. She has smashed 32 runs and taken three wickets in the last two matches. Tahlia McGrath is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Shikha Pandey and Sophie Ecclestone. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. Ecclestone will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She took two wickets in the last match. Alana King is another good bowler for today's match.

UP-W vs DEL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Annabel Sutherland

Annabel Sutherland was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the middle order, which makes her the top captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 32 runs and picked up wickets in the last two matches.

Deepti Sharma

Deepti Sharma is one of the most crucial picks from the UP Warriorz Women squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She smashed 39 runs in just 27 balls in the last match. She also bowled seven dot balls in her quota of four overs.

5 Must-Picks for UP-W vs DEL-W, 6th match

Shefali Verma

Shikha Pandey

Annabel Sutherland

Deepti Sharma

Sophie Ecclestone

UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: U Chetry

Batters: M Lanning, S Verma, J Rodrigues, G Harris

All-rounders: A Sutherland, T McGrath, M Kapp, D Sharma

Bowlers: S Pandey, S Ecclestone

UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: U Chetry

Batters: S Verma, J Rodrigues

All-rounders: A Sutherland, T McGrath, M Kapp, D Sharma, J Jonassen

Bowlers: S Pandey, S Ecclestone, A King

