UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Premier League 2025, Match 8

The 8th match of the Women's Premier League 2025 will see UP Warriors Women (UP-W) squaring off against Delhi Capitals Women (DEL-W) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, February 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

UP Warriors have lost both of their last two matches. Delhi Capitals Women, on the other hand, have won two of their last three matches. These two teams recently played the sixth match of the tournament which was won by the Capitals by seven wickets.

These two teams have played five head to head matches. Delhi Capitals Women have won four matches while UP Warriors Women have won only one match till now.

UP-W vs DEL-W Match Details

The 8th match of the Women's Premier League 2025 will be played on February 22 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UP-W vs DEL-W, 8th match

Date and Time: 22nd February 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch Report

The pitch at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is good for both bowlers and batters. Fans can expect a good scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to smash a lot of runs. Spinners play a crucial role at this venue.

The last match played at this venue was between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women, where a total of 337 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

UP-W vs DEL-W Form Guide

UP-W - L L

DEL-W - W L W

UP-W vs DEL-W Probable Playing XI

UP-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Shweta Sehrawat, Uma Chetry (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud, Vrinda Dinesh, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma ©, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire

DEL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Meg Lanning ©, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland

UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Sarah Bryce

Sarah Bryce is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and can make the best use of her power shots. She has smashed 44 runs in the last three matches. Uma Chetry is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

Shafali Verma

Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Verma will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She was in great form in the recent matches. She has smashed 69 runs in the last three matches. Grace Harris is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Annabel Sutherland

Annabel Sutherland and Deepti Sharma are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match.

Sutherland will bat in the mode order and complete her quota of four overs. She has smashed 73 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last three matches. Marizanne Kapp is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Shikha Pandey and Sophie Ecclestone. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch.

Ecclestone will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has taken 3 wickets in the last two matches. Arundhati Reddy is another good bowler for today's match.

UP-W vs DEL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Annabel Sutherland

Annabel Sutherland was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the middle order, which makes her the top captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 73 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last three matches.

Deepti Sharma

Deepti Sharma is one of the most crucial picks from the UP Warriors Women squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She has smashed 46 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for UP-W vs DEL-W, 8th match

Shafali Verma

Chinelle Henry

Annabel Sutherland

Deepti Sharma

Sophie Ecclestone

UP Warriors Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

UP Warriors Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Bryce

Batters: M Lanning, S Verma, KP Navgire, G Harris

All-rounders: A Sutherland, C Henry, M Kapp, D Sharma

Bowlers: S Pandey, S Ecclestone

UP Warriors Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Bryce

Batters: M Lanning, S Verma, KP Navgire, J Rodrigues

All-rounders: A Sutherland, C Henry, M Kapp, D Sharma

Bowlers: S Pandey, S Ecclestone

