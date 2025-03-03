UP-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Premier League 2025, Match 15

The 15th match of the Women's Premier League 2025 will see the UP Warriorz Women (UP-W) square off against the Gujarat Giants Women (GJ-W) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, March 3. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the UP-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The UP Warriorz have won two of their last five matches. They lost their last match to the Mumbai Indians Women by eight wickets. The Gujarat Giants Women, too, have won two of their last five matches. They won their last match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women by six wickets.

The two teams have played four head to head matches. Gujarat have won only one match, while the Warriorz have won three matches.

UP-W vs GJ-W Match Details

The 15th match of the Women's Premier League 2025 will be played on March 3 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The game is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UP-W vs GJ-W, 15th match

Date and Time: 3 March 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is good for both bowlers and batters. Spinners usually find some assistance in middle overs and chasing should be preferred at this venue.

UP-W vs GJ-W Form Guide

UP-W - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

GJ-W - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

UP-W vs GJ-W Probable Playing XI

UP-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Shweta Sehrawat, Uma Chetry (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud, Vrinda Dinesh, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma ©, Tahlia McGrath, and Kiran Navgire.

GJ-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Beth Mooney (wk), Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner ©, Kashvee Gautam, Deandra Dottin, Tanuja Kanwer, Bharti Fulmali, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, and Priya Mishra.

UP-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Beth Mooney

Beth Mooney is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and can make the best use of her power shots. She has smashed 84 runs in the last five matches. Uma Chetry is another good wicketkeeper for today's match.

Batters

KP Navgire

Harleen Deol and KP Navgire are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. KP Navgire will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She was in great form in the recent matches and has smashed 108 runs in the last five matches. Shweta Sehrawat is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Ashleigh Gardner

Chinelle Henry and Ashleigh Gardner are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. Gardner will bat in the top order and complete her quota of four overs. She has smashed 202 runs and taken six wickets in the last five matches. Deandra Dottin is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Kashvee Gautam and Sophie Ecclestone. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. Ecclestone will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has taken four wickets and smashed 55 runs in the last five matches. Tanuja Kanwer is another good bowler for today's match.

UP-W vs GJ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Ashleigh Gardner

Ashleigh Gardner was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, which makes her the top captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 202 runs and taken six wickets in the last five matches of the season.

Chinelle Henry

Chinelle Henry is one of the most crucial picks from the UP Warriorz Women squad as she will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs. She has smashed 110 runs and taken two wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for UP-W vs GJ-W, 15th match

Chinelle Henry

Ashleigh Gardner

Deandra Dottin

Grace Harris

Deepti Sharma

UP Warriors Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

UP Warriors Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: B Mooney

Batters: H Deol, KP Navgire

All-rounders: G Harris, C Henry, D Sharma, D Dottin, A Gardner

Bowlers: T Kanwer, K Gautam, S Ecclestone

UP Warriors Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: B Mooney

Batters: KP Navgire

All-rounders: G Harris, C Henry, D Sharma, D Dottin, A Gardner, T McGrath

Bowlers: P Mishra, K Gautam, S Ecclestone

