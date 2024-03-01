UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Premier League 2024, Match 8

The eighth match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 will see UP Warriorz Women (UP-W) square off against Gujarat Giants Women (GUJ-W) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

UP Warriorz Women have won one of their last three matches and are placed fourth in the standings. Gujarat Giants Women, on the other hand, have lost both their games so far and will be desperate to bounce back.

Gujarat Giants Women will look forward to making a comeback, but UP Warriorz Women are expected to win.

UP-W vs GUJ-W Match Details

The eighth match of Women's Premier League 2024 will be played on March 1 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The game is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UP-W vs GUJ-W, 8th Match

Date and Time: March 01, 2024, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch Report

The pitch at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru supports both batters and bowlers. The last match played here was between Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and Delhi Capitals Women, where a total of 363 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

UP-W vs GUJ-W Form Guide

UP-W - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

GUJ-W - Won 0 of their last 2 matches

UP-W vs GUJ-W Probable Playing XI

UP-W Playing XI

No injury updates.

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Anjali Sarvani.

GUJ-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Beth Mooney (c & wk), Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Lea Tahuhu, and Meghna Singh.

UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Alyssa Healy (UP-W)

Alyssa Healy is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. She has looked in good touch and will look to play a big knock on Friday. Beth Mooney is another good wicketkeeper pick for today's match.

Batters

Grace Harris (UP-W)

Grace Harris and Phoebe Litchfield are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. Both top-order batters played exceptionally well in the last match. KP Navgire is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Ashleigh Gardner (GUJ-W)

Ashleigh Gardner and Deepti Sharma are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are expected to bat in the top order and also bowl a lot of overs. Tahlia McGrath is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone (UP-W)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Sophie Ecclestone and Tanuja Kanwer. Both have played exceptionally well in the last few T20I matches. Rajeshwari Gayakwad is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

UP-W vs GUJ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Ashleigh Gardner

Since the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, you can make Ashleigh Gardner the captain of your team. She will play a crucial role in today's match since she is expected to bat in the top order and also bowl a good number of overs.

Grace Harris

Grace Harris loves performing against Gujarat Giants Women and the pitch is also expected to assist her. She is expected to perform well in today's nail-biting match as will bat in the top order. She has already smashed 93 runs and has picked up two wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for UP-W vs GUJ-W, 8th

Deepti Sharma

Grace Harris

Tanuja Kanwer

Ashleigh Gardner

Kathryn Bryce

UP Warriorz Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

UP Warriorz Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: B Mooney, A Healy

Batters: G Harris

All-rounders: K Bryce, A Gardner, D Sharma, T McGrath

Bowlers: S Ecclestone, L Tahuhu, T Kanwer, R Gayakwad

UP Warriorz Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Healy

Batters: G Harris, KP Navgire

All-rounders: K Bryce, A Gardner, D Sharma

Bowlers: S Ecclestone, L Tahuhu, T Kanwer, R Gayakwad, A Sarwani