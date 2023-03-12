UP-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WPL 2023, Match 10

The 10th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 will see UP Warriorz (UP-W) take on Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 12. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the UP-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction.

Mumbai Indians have been the team to beat in the WPL so far, winning all of their matches so far. The likes of Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver have delivered the goods consistently and will be keen to sustain their form in the second half of the WPL as well.

They face a strong UP Warriorz side who have won two out of three matches so far. While their batting unit is not as strong as their counterparts, the Warriorz will rely on their bowlers to step up.

With either side looking to boost their chances of a top-three finish, a cracking game beckons in Mumbai.

UP-W vs MI-W Match Details, WPL 2023, Match 10

UP Warriorz Women and Mumbai Indians Women will lock horns in the 10th match of WPL 2023 in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UP-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023, Match 10

Date and Time: March 12, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

UP-W vs MI-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Mumbai Indians Women injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for the Mumbai Indians Women.

Mumbai Indians Women probable playing 11

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Humaira Kazi and Jintimani Kalita.

UP Warriorz Women injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for UP Warriorz Women.

UP Warriorz Women probable playing 11

Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy (c&wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani and Rajeshwari Gayakwad

UP-W vs MI-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Alyssa Healy (96 off 47 in the previous match)

Alyssa Healy finally struck form in the WPL with a 47-ball 96 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Healy has 127 runs in three matches with a strike rate of 176.39 holding her in good stead.

With Healy capable of scoring big runs consistently, she is a good addition to your UP-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Harmanpreet Kaur (2 innings, 76 runs, SR: 200.00)

Harmanpreet Kaur has not had much to do with the bat given Hayley Matthews' exploits with bat and ball. However, she has 76 runs in two innings with a strike rate of 200.

With Kaur in fine form coming into this game, she is a fine pick for your UP-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hayley Matthews (3 matches, 156 runs, 6 wickets)

Hayley Matthews is the top player in the WPL at the time of writing, scoring 156 runs and six wickets in three matches. She has a batting and bowling strike rate of 156.00 and 9.00, respectively.

With Matthews bound to play a prominent role with bat and ball once again, she is a must-have in your UP-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sophie Ecclestone (4/13 in the previous match)

Sophie Ecclestone is the second-highest wicket-taker in the WPL at the time of writing, picking up seven wickets at an average of 11.29. She comes into this game on the back of a four-wicket haul against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Ecclestone can add value with the bat as well, making her another must-have in your UP-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction team.

UP-W vs MI-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Tahlia McGrath

Tahlia McGrath has done well in the WPL, scoring 90 runs in two innings for the Warriorz. McGrath has a strike rate of 176.47 and can add value with the ball as well.

With McGrath looking in good touch with the bat, she is a top captaincy choice for your UP-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction team.

Natalie Sciver

Natalie Sciver is one of the top all-rounders in the world and has come up with some fine performances in the WPL as well. Sciver has 101 runs in three matches with a strike rate of 153.03. in addition, Sciver has three wickets to her name, holding her in good stead and making her a fine choice as captain or vice-captain for your UP-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for UP-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Alyssa Healy 96(47) in the previous game Sophie Ecclestone 7 wickets in 3 matches Deepti Sharma 3/26 in the previous game Hayley Matthews 156 runs, 6 wickets in 3 matches Saika Ishaque 9 wickets in 3 matches

UP-W vs MI-W match expert tips for WPL 2023, Match 10

Saika Ishaque is undoubtedly the standout Indian uncapped player in the WPL so far. She is the leading wicket-taker in the WPL at the time of writing, picking up nine wickets at an average of 5.56.

With Ishaque in brilliant form and capable of picking wickets consistently, she is a fine differential pick for your UP-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your UP-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction, click here!

UP-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

UP-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Kiran Navgire

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver (c), Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Amelia Kerr

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saika Ishaque

UP-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

UP-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver (vc), Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Amelia Kerr, Devika Vaidya

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone (c), Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque

Poll : 0 votes