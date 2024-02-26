UPW vs DC Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s WPL 2024 match - 26th Feb, 2024

WPL 2024 action will continue in Bengaluru tonight (February 26) with a clash between last edition's runners-up Delhi Capitals and the Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz. Both franchises started their respective Women's Premier League campaigns with a defeat over the weekend.

The winner of tonight's WPL 2024 match will open their account in the points table. Fans will have a chance to witness a battle between two of Australia's best women's cricketers — Meg Lanning and Alyssa Healy.

In WPL 2023, Delhi Capitals completed a double over the UP Warriorz in their two league-stage encounters. DC beat UPW by 42 runs in their first meeting and followed it up with a five-wicket win in the reverse fixture.

Ahead of the third WPL meeting between DC and UPW, here's a look at three players who could prove to be differential picks in the fantasy contests.

#1 Alyssa Healy, UP Warriorz

UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy has played a lot of cricket in India, but she could not make much of an impact with the bat in the clash against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday. Opening the batting for UPW, skipper Healy managed just five runs off four balls before Sophie Molineux cleaned her up.

Healy is an experienced batter, who knows how to step up and deliver the goods for her team. In the inaugural Women's Premier League tournament, she scored 253 runs in nine innings, including one half-century. Hence, it would be wrong to write her off after just one failure.

If the UP Warriorz bat first in tonight's WPL 2024 match against the Delhi Capitals, Healy could also be a wildcard option for captaincy in fantasy teams.

#2 Tahlia McGrath, UP Warriorz

Another UP Warriorz batter to feature on the list is Tahlia McGrath. She played a couple of brilliant knocks against the Delhi Capitals in the previous edition of the Women's Premier League. In the first match against DC, McGrath remained not out on 90 off 56 balls, while in the reverse fixture, she amassed an unbeaten 32-ball 58.

The fact that the Delhi Capitals have failed to dismiss her in the WPL shows how much McGrath likes facing their bowling attack. The Aussie scored just 22 runs off 18 balls against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday, but expect her to light up the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in tonight's WPL 2024 match.

#3 Shafali Verma, Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals opener Shafali Verma is one of the cleanest hitters of the ball in women's cricket. However, due to her inconsistency, many fans are skeptical about picking her in their fantasy teams.

In her previous innings against the Mumbai Indians, Verma lost her stumps to Shabnim Ismail after scoring just one run off eight balls.

Despite her inconsistency, it might be a mistake to ignore Verma. If the dashing opener gets going, she could end up scoring heaps of points. A big knock is around the corner for the DC opener, and tonight could be the night that she entertains the fans with her massive hits.