UPW vs DC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WPL 2024 match – February 26, 2024

The UP Warriorz (UPW) will square off against the Delhi Capitals Women (DC) in the fourth match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024. This UPW vs DC contest will be held at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in the capital city of Karnataka on Monday (February 26).

The UP Warriorz got off to a losing start to the competition. In their opening game, they did a fine job of restricting the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women to 157/6. The batters then put up a disappointing show as they fell agonizingly short by two runs.

The Delhi Capitals Women also lost their opening game against the Mumbai Indians Women. After being asked to bat first, they posted 171 on the board. The game went down to the wire and they failed to hold their nerves as they lost the game on the last ball with four wickets.

Both sides will be hoping to grab their first win of the WPL 2024 on Monday. Ahead of the UPW vs DC clash, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Tahlia McGrath (UPW) – 9 Credits

Tahlia McGrath receiving an award. (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

Tahlia McGrath of UP Warriorz had a decent outing against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. She was asked to share the new ball along with Grace Harris and picked up the big wicket of Smriti Mandhana. However, she was a bit on the expensive side as she conceded 39 runs in her four overs.

Chasing 158, McGrath looked settled at the crease and scored 22 off 18 balls before getting cleaned up in the ninth over. McGrath can contribute with both the bat and the ball, and will be looking to step up for her side against the Delhi Capitals Women on Monday.

#2 Meg Lanning (DC) – 9 Credits

Meg Lanning in action (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

Delhi Capitals Women skipper Meg Lanning looked very good at the crease in the opening game of WPL 2024. After being asked to bat first, she opened the batting and put up a solid partnership with Alice Capsey after they lost Shafali Verma early in the innings.

Lanning looked composed at the crease and scored a 25-ball 31. She hit three boundaries and a maximum to set a platform for her side to finish with a flourish. It was a rare failure for Lanning on Friday and she will be raring to go in the upcoming UPW vs DC contest.

#1 Alice Capsey (DC) – 8.5 Credits

Alice Capsey celebrating a fifty (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

Alice Capsey of Delhi Capitals was sensational in their opening game against the Mumbai Indians Women. She walked out to bat in a tricky situation and held the innings nicely. She teed off once set and hit nine boundaries and three maximums to score 75 off 53 balls.

Capsey then contributed with the ball in hand. She dismissed Pooja Vastrakar and Harmanpreet Kaur before conceding a six on the final delivery to lose the game by four wickets. However, Capsey is a great pick for your Dream11 side as she can fetch you points in all three departments.

