UPW vs DC Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WPL match – February 19, 2025

The UP Warriorz (UPW) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) square off in the sixth match of WPL 2025 on Wednesday, February 19, at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. This is the final match at this venue this season, with the action shifting to Bangalore after this game.

The Warriorz lost their only match of the tournament by six wickets to the Gujarat Giants after their batting department imploded against the GG bowling unit, with Deepti Sharma and some decent rearguard action taking them to a decent total. Their bowlers, barring Sophie Ecclestone, had sub-par outings, leading to a comprehensive defeat.

DC also enter this match after a resounding loss to RCB on Monday. Their batters had an off-day too and RCB ensured they chased down their total of 141 in double-quick time.

This battle between two teams in search of a win should be an exciting one. Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy picks for this fixture.

#3 Meg Lanning (BAT) (DC)

Meg Lanning has struggled to score runs at the top of the order for the Delhi Capitals in the first two matches of WPL 2025. The former Australian captain's form leading into this tournament was poor as she had a sub-par WBBL season.

However, Lanning has an excellent record batting against the UP Warriorz. In four matches, she has scored 220 runs, averaging 55, with three half-centuries to her name.

Barring Sophie Ecclestone, none of the UP bowlers looked threatening against the Gujarat Giants, and if she can manage to get her eye in, Lanning could score big in this fixture, making her a solid captaincy option.

#2 Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC)

Marizanne Kapp won the POTM award in her most recent meeting with the Warriorz.

Like Meg Lanning, Marizanne Kapp's start to WPL 2025 wasn't the best, with the Proteas all-rounder struggling to make an impact with either bat or ball against RCB. However, like her skipper, she does enjoy playing against the UP Warriorz.

Kapp bowled a terrific spell of 3/5 in four overs in her only meeting against them last season and has been dismissed only once while batting. Against an inexperienced UPW top order, she could really rack up the points with her bowling.

Sure to be one of the most selected players in this fixture, Marizanne Kapp is also an excellent Dream11 captaincy choice.

#1 Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW)

While her team might have struggled in their first match against RCB, Deepti Sharma showed why she's a top Dream11 option, especially with her taking the reins of the team.

The all-rounder walked out to bat at No. 4 ahead of experienced players like Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris, increasing her points ceiling with the bat. Barring Sophie Ecclestone, she's also the only bowler guaranteed to complete her full quota of overs with the ball.

All-rounders are usually the best captaincy picks in the WPL and Deepti Sharma is a complete one at that. She looked in good touch with the bat in the last game, and with the wicket slowing down, she could do well with the ball in this one and is easily the best Dream11 captaincy choice.

