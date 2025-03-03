UPW vs GG Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WPL match – March 3, 2025

The UP Warriorz (UPW) will face off against the Gujarat Giants (GG) in the 15th match of WPL 2025 on Monday, March 3, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. It's the first of three home matches that the UP Warriorz will play in the Lucknow leg of WPL 2025.

The reverse fixture saw the Gujarat Giants ease to a win courtesy a solid bowling performance and a fine half-century from Ashleigh Gardner. Now, both these teams find themselves at the bottom of the points table. With three games remaining in the group stage, each of those games are a must-win.

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy choices for this match.

Australian all-rounder Grace Harris has had a mixed bag of a WPL 2025 season so far. She struggled with the bat in the first four matches, but came to life with an attacking 26-ball 45, opening the batting against the Mumbai Indians on Wednesday. She has had a pretty good time with the ball, picking up six wickets in five outings.

The wicket at the Ekana Stadium should favor the spinners, and with no Chamari Athapaththu to call upon, Grace Harris should certainly be getting a lot more to do with the ball. She's also an excellent ball-striker, and opening the batting, she could register a massive Dream11 haul in the matter of a few overs.

While still a left-field option, Grace Harris is a potential Dream11 captaincy pick for this one.

Deepti Sharma (left)'s bowling will be crucial to UPW's success at Lucknow.

The UP Warriorz captain Deepti Sharma will be a key figure for them in the final leg of the WPL 2025 group stage. The wickets at Lucknow are tailor-made for her style of bowling and batting, and from a Dream11 perspective, she makes for an excellent captaincy option.

Deepti also has a great record against the Gujarat Giants with the bat, scoring 161 runs in five innings against them at an average of 53.7 and a strike rate of 132. She continues to bowl in wicket-taking phases of the game, making her a dangerous option with both the bat and the ball.

She'll make for a solid Dream11 captaincy choice.

#1 Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) (GG)

Gujarat Giants' captain Ashleigh Gardner has had a fine season so far, even though her team might not have tasted the same level of success as she has. She's the fourth-highest run-getter of WPL 2025, scoring 202 runs at an average of 50.50 and a strike rate of 169.75.

She won the POTM award in both of Gujarat's wins this season, and will certainly be key if they want to win matches in this Lucknow leg. Batting at No. 4 and bowling four overs of off-spin, Gardner is the perfect all-rounder to haul big on Dream11. She's certainly the standout captaincy pick at this venue.

