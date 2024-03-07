UPW vs MI Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s WPL 2024 match - 7th March, 2024

WPL 2024 will continue in Delhi tonight with a fixture between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians. The two teams clashed once during the Bengaluru leg of the Women's Premier League, where the Warriorz handed the Indians their first defeat of the competition.

UP Warriorz will aim to rise higher in the standings by completing a double over the Mumbai Indians. MI, meanwhile, will look to avenge their previous defeat at the hands of UPW.

Both teams lost their previous encounters. While Mumbai Indians suffered a 29-run defeat against the Delhi Capitals, the UP Warriorz lost against the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 23 runs.

Although the UP Warriorz won the last meeting between the two teams, Mumbai Indians will have a slight upper hand in this contest. The reason is that MI have already played a match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, while UPW will play their first-ever game in Delhi tonight.

Before the Dream11 fantasy teams for the UPW vs MI match are locked in, here's a look at the three players who could prove to be differential picks.

#1 Harmanpreet Kaur, Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur started WPL 2024 with two match-winning performances, but a niggle ruled her out of the next two matches. She recovered to full fitness and returned for the match against Delhi Capitals, where she scored just six runs.

Many fans would be wary of picking Harmanpreet Kaur in their fantasy teams because of her previous failure at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. However, they should not forget that Kaur has scored more than 100 runs in WPL 2024. She also scored a half-century against the UP Warriorz last season, making her a potential differential in tonight's contest.

#2 Saika Ishaque, Mumbai Indians

After a breakthrough season last year, Saika Ishaque has struggled to make an impact for the Mumbai Indians so far in WPL 2024. The rising star has taken just two wickets in five matches at a strike rate of 36.

Ishaque scalped five wickets against the UP Warriorz last season. Since UPW's batting lineup is more or less the same this year, Ishaque will be confident of producing a similar performance. If the spin bowler gets it right, she could have a successful outing against UPW tonight.

#3 Shweta Sehrawat, UP Warriorz

Shweta Sehrawat started her WPL 2024 season with two impressive batting performances, scoring 45 and 31 against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals, respectively. However, she has returned with scores of 1 and 2 in her last two innings.

while recent form is not in Shweta's favor, the batting all-rounder has enormous potential. The conditions in Delhi were good for batting in Mumbai Indians' last match against the Delhi Capitals. If the pitch plays the same, expect Sehrawat to make a significant contribution in tonight's WPL 2024 match against MI.