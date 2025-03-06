UPW vs MI Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s WPL match – March 6, 2025

The UP Warriorz (UPW) host the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 16th match of WPL 2025 on Thursday, March 6, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The hosts find themselves in last-ditch territory to qualify for the playoffs. Back-to-back defeats coming into this match means they have only two wins in six outings to their name. Their latest loss to the Gujarat Giants on Monday severely dented their net run rate.

However, it'll take something special for them to get one over the Mumbai Indians. MI will want to return to winning ways after getting convincingly beaten by the Delhi Capitals in their previous outing last week. Harmanpreet Kaur's side comfortably got past UPW in the reverse fixture and will look to do so once more.

On that note, let's now look at the top three Dream11 differentials for this fixture.

#3 Kranti Goud (BOWL) (UPW)

21-year-old UP Warriorz seamer Kranti Goud could be one to consider selecting in your Dream11 teams for this fixture. The Madhya Pradesh pacer was picked up by UPW at the WPL 2025 Auction at the base price of ₹10 lakh, and has proven to be an integral part of their plans this season.

She has picked up five wickets in six matches, and while she has been a tad expensive, her captain's faith to have her bowl four overs in the last match against the Gujarat Giants bodes well for her point-scoring potential. Seamers are usually natural wicket-takers, and with Goud already having a 4-wicket-haul to her name this season, she is certainly capable of registering serious Dream11 hauls.

While a risky option against an in-form MI batting lineup, Kranti Goud could be an interesting Dream11 differential to include in your teams.

Another Madhya Pradesh player, Sanskriti Gupta, was picked up by the Mumbai Indians at the WPL 2025 Auction for ₹10 lakh. Vindicating the decision of the management and staff, the 20-year-old bowling all-rounder has made a bright start to her WPL career.

The off-spinner has gotten limited opportunities with the ball, but she has made those chances count. So far, she has picked up three wickets at an average of 9.33, and two of those wickets came in the reverse fixture against the UP Warriorz.

Sanskriti is very likely to get an opportunity to roll her arm over in this match, and considering the spin-friendly conditions at the Ekana Stadium, and the poor form of the UPW batters, she could provide a differential haul to her Dream11 backers.

Georgia Voll (Queensland) was one of the best batters in the Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) 24/25.

21-year-old Australian batter Georgia Voll made her WPL debut for the UP Warriorz in their match against the Gujarat Giants on Monday. The talented youngster couldn't make much of an impact, and was castled for a duck by Deandra Dottin. However, since she replaced Tahlia McGrath in the XI who was in woeful form, Voll should get another opportunity to prove herself in this fixture.

The right-handed batter has already broken into the Australian senior team, making a terrific impact in ODIs. Voll scored 173 runs in three innings at an average of 86.50 and a very impressive strike rate of 108.80, showing that she is an attacking batter.

Any opener is a quality Dream11 option given the new point-scoring system, and a fearless Australian batter like Voll could be a powerful differential pick for this match.

