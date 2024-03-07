UPW vs MI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WPL 2024 match – March 7, 2024

The 14th match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 will see the UP Warriorz (UPW) take on the Mumbai Indians Women (MI). The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will be hosting this UPW vs MI clash on Thursday (March 7).

The UP Warriorz Women are coming off a loss. The bowlers struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women posted 198 on the board. In reply, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and fell short by 23 runs.

The Mumbai Indians Women also suffered a loss in their last game. The Mumbai bowlers struggled as the Delhi Capitals Women scored 192 in their 20 overs. The defending champions then faltered as they lost the game by 29 runs after finishing on 163/8.

Ahead of the UPW vs MI contest on Thursday, here is a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Sophie Ecclestone (UPW) – 9 Credits

Sophie Ecclestone is bowling beautifully in the WPL 2024. (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

Sophie Ecclestone has been sensational with the ball for the UP Warriorz in the WPL 2024. The left-arm spinner has bowled economical spells throughout the competition and has picked up seven wickets in five games at an impressive average of 17.71.

With all other bowlers failing to deliver, Ecclestone bowled a brilliant spell against the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women in their last game. She dismissed Ellyse Perry and registered figures of 1/22 in her four overs. You can rely on her to fetch you points in the UPW vs MI game.

#2 Amelia Kerr (MI) – 9 Credits

Amelia Kerr in action (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

Amelia Kerr of Mumbai Indians didn’t have the best of outings against the Delhi Capitals Women. She was very expensive with the ball and went wicketless after conceding 35 runs in her two overs. She also struggled while batting and scored a 20-ball 17.

Kerr is a far better player than that. She has picked up seven scalps in five games so far in the WPL 2024 at an average of 21.29. She has scored 135 runs at 33.75 and is a reliable player in the upcoming game against the UP Warriorz.

#1 Grace Harris (UPW) – 9 Credits

Grace Harris receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

The UP Warriorz have won two of their five games so far, with Grace Harris playing a big part in it. She has contributed with both the bat and the ball in those wins, helping her side grab four points. She has amassed 158 runs in five outings at a stellar average of 52.67 in the WPL 2024.

Harris had a forgettable outing against the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women. She registered figures of 0/25 in her three overs and departed on five. However, Harris is a handy pick for your Dream11 side for the UPW vs MI game with the way she has been batting in the tournament.

Poll : Which of these players will earn more points? Sophie Ecclestone Grace Harris 0 votes View Discussion