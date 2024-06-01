USA vs CAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match – June 1, 2024  

The United States of America (USA) and Canada (CAN) will be up against each other in a Group A match of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday, June 1 (Sunday, June 2 in India). The Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas will host the contest.

The opening game of the mega event is expected to be an absolute cracker. USA have beaten Canada four times out of seven matches since their first meeting back in 2019.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the USA vs CAN game:

#3 Steven Taylor (USA) – 7.5 credits

Steven Taylor of the USA. (Photo Credits: USA Cricket)

Steven Taylor is the all-time leading run-scorer for USA in T20Is. In 24 matches, he has notched 742 runs at an average of 41.22 and a strike-rate of 142.41 with a hundred and four fifties to show for his efforts. Taylor is also a handy off-break bowler, having taken 50 wickets in international cricket. Fantasy users should pick him in the USA vs CAN Dream11 teams.

Trending

#2 Corey Anderson (USA) – 8 credits

BBL - Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers

Corey Anderson was the top run-scorer for USA in their T20I series against Canada. In three matches, the former New Zealand batter scored 63 runs at an average of 31.50. Having racked up over 3000 runs in T20 cricket from 3027 matches, Anderson has experience under his belt. He is also more than handy as a left-arm fast bowler. Hence, he should be a part of USA vs CAN Dream 11 teams.

#1 Aaron Johnson (CAN) – 7 credits

Aaron Johnson (left) of Canada. Photo Credits: Canada Cricket

Fantasy users should pick Aaron Johnson in their USA vs CAN Dream11 teams. He is currently second in the list of leading run-scorers for Canada in T20Is. In 16 matches, Johnson has scored 713 runs at an average of 50.92 and a strike-rate of 166.58 with two hundreds and five fifties to his name. He notched his top score of 121 not out against Panama last year in Hamilton.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback