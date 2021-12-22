USA vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20I

The first T20I between the United States of America (USA) and Ireland (IRE) is set to take place at the Central Broward Regional Park Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on Wednesday.

Ireland look set to shrug off the disappointment of their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with a successful tour of the USA. With the likes of Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie in their ranks, Ireland will fancy their chances of getting the ball rolling in this series. However, they cannot take the hosts lightly at any cost. USA boast some international experience with Rusty Theron and Xavier Marshall headlining the roster alongside star pacer Ali Khan. With both teams keen to land the first blow in the series, a cracker of a game beckons in Florida.

USA vs IRE Probable Playing 11 Today

USA XI

Steven Taylor, Xavier Marshall, Monank Patel (c&wk), Aaron Jones, Jasdeep Singh, Jaskaran Malhotra, Nisarg Patel, Karima Gore, Rusty Theron, Saurabh Netravalkar and Ali Khan

IRE XI

Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy and Ben White

Match Details

USA vs IRE, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 23rd December 2021, 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is expected at Lauderhill with not much help on offer for the bowlers. There shouldn't be much swing on offer for the pacers, who will need to vary their lines and lengths accordingly. The spinners might get some turn off the surface, but the dimensions of the ground go against them. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with scores over 165 expected throughout the series.

Today’s USA vs IRE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jaskaran Malhotra: Jaskaran Malhotra has had a good year with the bat in hand, making the headlines with a big knock against Papue New Guinea in the ODI format. Given his ability to clear the boundary with ease, Malhotra should get the nod in your USA vs IRE Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Paul Stirling: Paul Stirling is one of the fearsome batters in the Irish set-up, capable of scoring quick runs at the top of the order. Stirling can chip in with the ball as well, making him a must-have in your USA vs IRE Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Rusty Theron: Rusty Theron is back in international cricket albeit in USA colors. The former South African all-rounder will be keen to prove his worth for the Americans, with his experience bound to come into play at some point. Watch out for his clever variations at the backend of the innings.

Bowler

Mark Adair: Mark Adair has been Ireland's best bowler in this format over the last few months, picking up wickets with both the new ball and in the death overs. He is a decent pinch-hitter down the order too, adding more value to his case for inclusion in your fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in USA vs IRE Dream11 prediction team

Ali Khan (USA)

Paul Stirling (IRE)

Mark Adair (IRE)

Important stats for USA vs IRE Dream11 prediction team

Andrew Balbirnie - 1179 runs in 56 T20Is, Bat Average: 23.12

Mark Adair - 50 wickets in 29 T20Is, Bowl Average: 14.54

Ali Khan - 51 wickets in 46 T20s, Bowl Average: 24.80

USA vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Today (1st T20)

USA vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jaskaran Malhotra, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Gareth Delany, Aaron Jones, Rusty Theron, Steven Taylor, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Ben McCarthy and Ali Khan

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-captain: Mark Adair.

USA vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jaskaran Malhotra, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Gareth Delany, Xavier Marshall, Rusty Theron, Steven Taylor, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Ben White and Saurabh Netravalkar

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Gareth Delany. Vice-captain: Steven Taylor

Edited by Samya Majumdar