USA vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

The second T20I between the United States of America (USA) and Ireland (IRE) is set to take place at the Central Broward Regional Park Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on Thursday.

USA pulled off a heist in their first-ever T20I as they dominated the Irish in the previous game. They will be keen to get another win and wrap up a monumental series win, but it is easier said than done. Ireland will be eager to return to winning ways and with the likes of Paul Stirling and Mark Adair in their ranks, they will start as the clear favorites.

USA vs IRE Probable Playing 11 Today

USA XI

Monank Patel (c&wk), Ryan Scott, Xavier Marshall, Ritwik Behera, Sushant Modani, Gajanand Singh, Marty Kain, Nisarg Patel, Yasir Mohammad, Saurabh Netravalkar and Ali Khan

IRE XI

Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker, Curtis Campher, William McClintock, Neil Rock (wk), Simi Singh, Shane Getkate, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy and Ben White

Match Details

USA vs IRE, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 24th December 2021, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

Pitch Report

The pitch is a decent one to bat on with little help on offer for the bowlers. The batters should enjoy the ball skidding onto the bat under lights despite there being some swing available with the new ball. The spinners will need to be clever with their lines and lengths given the lack of turn on offer. Wickets in hand will be key for both teams, with 170 being par at the venue.

Today’s USA vs IRE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Monank Patel: Monank Patel is all set to lead the USA in perhaps their most important game in history. Patel didn't score many runs in the previous game but given his prowess in the powerplay, he is a good addition to your USA vs IRE Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Paul Stirling: Paul Stirling is one of the feared batters on the Irish circuit and has a heap of franchise league experience under his belt. He showed glimpses of his batting ability in the previous game, scoring a quick-fire 31. But he will be keen to get a big one this time around against the USA.

All-rounder

Marty Kain: Marty Kain was the star of the show for USA as he came up trumps with both the bat and ball. His late surge with the bat was the difference between the two sides in the previous game. Given his recent form, he should find a place in most USA vs IRE Dream11 fantasy teams.

Bowler

Mark Adair: Mark Adair had an off-day in the previous game as he went wicketless and was also a touch expensive with the ball. However, he has a terrific track record in this format and will be one to watch out for, given his undeniable wicket-taking ability.

Top 3 best players to pick in USA vs IRE Dream11 prediction team

Ali Khan (USA)

Paul Stirling (IRE)

Mark Adair (IRE)

Important stats for USA vs IRE Dream11 prediction team

Andrew Balbirnie - 1183 runs in 57 T20Is, Bat Average: 22.75

Mark Adair - 50 wickets in 30 T20Is, Bowl Average: 15.46

Ali Khan - 51 wickets in 46 T20s, Bowl Average: 24.80

USA vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd T20)

USA vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lorcan Tucker, Monank Patel, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Gajanand Singh, Nisarg Patel, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Marty Kain, Barry McCarthy and Saurabh Netravalkar

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-captain: Mark Adair

USA vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lorcan Tucker, Monank Patel, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Xavier Marshall, Nisarg Patel, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Marty Kain, Barry McCarthy and Ali Khan

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-captain: Nisarg Patel

