USA vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

The third ODI between the United States of America (USA) and Ireland (IRE) is set to take place at the Central Broward Regional Park Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on Wednesday.

The Americans gave a good account of themselves in the T20Is, drawing the series against the more-fancied Irishmen. They would want to translate the same form into the 50-over format as well, but it is easier said than done. Ireland are a decent outfit filled with quality in both departments. With the likes of Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie in their ranks, they will start as favorites. However, they will be wary of what the hosts are capable of, making for an exciting contest in Florida.

USA vs IRE Probable Playing 11 Today

USA XI

Monank Patel (c&wk), Steven Taylor, Xavier Marshall, Jaskaran Malhotra, Sushant Modani, Gajanand Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nisarg Patel, Aaron Jones, Saurabh Netravalkar and Ali Khan

IRE XI

Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young and Josh Little

Match Details

USA vs IRE, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 29th December 2021,8:30 PM IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games at the venue, the pitch has something in it for both the batters and bowlers. The batters will be wary of the swing on offer early on, keeping the pacers interested. They will look to bide their time in the middle before going big in the middle overs. However, the spinners will come into play given the turn on offer, making for a good contest between bat and ball. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 250 being a good score at the venue.

Today’s USA vs IRE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Monank Patel: Monank Patel couldn't get going in the T20I series despite showing glimpses of what he is capable of doing with the bat. Patel would be keen to deliver for the USA in the ODI series, with his wicketkeeping skills being a bonus.

Batter

Paul Stirling: Paul Stirling wasn't at his best in the T20Is, scoring just 36 runs in two matches. However, he is an accomplished white-ball cricketer who is capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order. With his off-spin also likely to come into play, Stirling is a must-have in your USA vs IRE Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Nisarg Patel: Although Nisarg Patel couldn't deliver with the bat, he turned up with the ball, accounting for four wickets in the T20I series. He was one of the USA's most effective bowlers and should be a fine addition to your fantasy team.

Bowler

Mark Adair: Mark Adair didn't have a great T20I series despite his recent exploits in the format. He remains one of Ireland's best white-ball bowlers, with his new-ball ability being noteworthy. Given his effectiveness as a pinch-hitter down the order, Adair should be a handy pick in your fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in USA vs IRE Dream11 prediction team

Ali Khan (USA)

Paul Stirling (IRE)

Mark Adair (IRE)

Important stats for USA vs IRE Dream11 prediction team

Andrew Balbirnie - 2462 runs in 83 ODI matches, Bat Average: 32.39

Josh Little - 27 wickets in 16 ODI matches, Bowl Average: 26.89

Saurabh Netravalkar - 31 wickets in 19 ODI matches, Bowl Average: 16.48

USA vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd ODI)

USA vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lorcan Tucker, Monank Patel, Xavier Marshall, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Nisarg Patel, Curtis Campher, Craig Young, Mark Adair and Saurabh Netravalkar

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-captain: Curtis Campher.

USA vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel, Xavier Marshall, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Nisarg Patel, Curtis Campher, Craig Young, Mark Adair and Ali Khan

Captain: Curtis Campher. Vice-captain: Steven Taylor.

