USA vs PAK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 6, 2024  

United States (USA) and Pakistan (PAK) will lock horns in a Group A match of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday, June 6. The Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas will host the contest.

USA, led by Monank Patel, will be high on confidence after beating Canada in their first group game. Pakistan, on the other hand, will be looking to start their campaign on a winning note.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the USA vs PAK game:

#3 Babar Azam (PAK) – 9 credits

England & Pakistan Net Sessions

Babar Azam has been in decent form of late and hence, should be picked in USA vs PAK Dream11 teams for the next game. He recently broke Virat Kohli’s record of most 50-plus scores in T20Is, and became the third batter in T20Is to complete 4000 runs.

He prefers to play through the innings and therefore, has a great chance of getting a big score under his belt.

#2 Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) – 9 credits

England v Pakistan - 4th Vitality IT20

Mohammad Rizwan is among the most consistent batters for Pakistan in T20Is, having opened the batting. In 98 T20Is, the 32-year-old has racked up 3203 runs at an average of 49.27 and a strike-rate of 128.17 with a hundred and 28 fifties to his name.

Rizwan is someone fantasy users should opt for in their USA vs PAK Dream11 teams since he can also contribute heavily with the keeping gloves.

#1 Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK) – 9 credits

England & Pakistan Nets

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been a genuine wicket-taker for Pakistan regardless of the format he has played in. In 66 matches, the left-arm fast bowler has picked up 91 wickets at an economy rate of 7.73 with two four-wicket hauls to his name.

Given that Afridi is likely to take both the new and the old ball, fantasy users should include him in their teams for the USA vs PAK Dream11 match.

