UT vs UP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Elite Group E Match

Uttarakhand (UT) will take on Uttar Pradesh (UP) in an Elite Group E match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2021-22 at the Gurgaon Cricket Ground (SRNCC) in Sultanpur, Gurgaon, on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh are fourth in the SMAT points table with four points, having won one of three games they've played thus far. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand are languishing at the bottom with no points against their name. They are yet to register a victory in the ongoing edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

UT vs UP Probable Playing 11s

Uttar Pradesh: Abhishek Goswami, Madhav Kaushik, Karan Sharma (c), Rinku Singh, Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Mohsin Khan, Ankit Rajpoot.

Uttarakhand: Avneesh Sudha, Jay Bista, Kunal Chandela (c), Robin Bist, Dikshanshu Negi, Vaibhav Bhatt, Swapnil Singh, Nikhil Kohli, Akash Madhwal, Mayank Mishra, Agrim Tiwari.

Match Details

Match: UT vs UP, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22, Elite Group E.

Date & Time: November 8th 2021; 11 PM IST.

Venue: Gurgaon Cricket Ground (SRNCC), Sultanpur, Gurgaon.

Pitch Report

Four of six matches played at this venue have been won by the team batting first. The pitch tends to slow down as the game progresses, making it difficult to chase targets at this venue. Scores above 160 can be defended on this track.

Meanwhile, bowlers will have to toil hard to pick up wickets if they are to restrict the opposition to a manageable total.

Today’s UT vs UP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

UP keeper Akshdeep Nath has scored 34 runs in two innings in the ongoing edition of the competition.

Batters

Uttar Pradesh batter Rinku Singh has scored 145 runs in three matches in the ongoing edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He has been their key player with the bat this season, and is expected to score big on Monday too.

All-rounders

Uttarakhand all-rounder Swapnil Singh has been decent with both bat and ball. He has scored 40 runs, and picked up three wickets thus far. He is the team's key player, as he can contribute with both bat and ball.

Bowler

UP pacer Shivam Mavi has had a great experience playing against international stars over the last few IPL seasons. He has picked up four wickets in three games in the SMAT thus far, and will be hungry for wickets when his team locka horns against Uttarakhand on Monday.

Five best players to pick in UT vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team

Robin Bist (UT): 78 points.

Swapnil Singh (UT): 80 points.

Mayank Mishra (UT): 126 points.

Shivam Mavi (UP): 26 points.

Priyam Garg (UP): 16 points.

Key stats for UT vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team

Shivam Mavi: 4 wickets.

Rinku Singh: 145 runs.

Robin Bist: 75 runs.

UT vs UP Dream11 Prediction (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021)

UT vs UP Dream 11 Prediction (Team 1)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Saurabh Rawat, Jay Bista, Robin Bist, Rinku Singh, Priyam Garg, Swapnil Singh, Akashdeep Nath, Dikshanshu Negi, Mayank Mishra, Shivam Mavi, Ankit Rajpoot.

Captain: Rinku Singh. Vice-captain: Mayank Mishra.

UT vs UP Dream 11 Prediction (Team 2) - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vaibhav Bhatt, Kunal Chandela, Robin Bist, Rinku Singh, Madhav Kaushik, Swapnil Singh, Saurabh Kumar, Dikshanshu Negi, Mayank Mishra, Shivam Mavi, Nikhil Kohli.

Captain: Swapnil Singh. Vice-captain: Shivam Mavi.

Edited by Bhargav