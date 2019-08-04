Vancouver Knights vs Brampton Wolves Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's GT20 Match - Aug 4, 2019

In the first game on Sunday, Vancouver Knights play table-toppers Brampton Wolves with the tournament entering into the business end. While Brampton has been the standout team with the ball in hand, Vancouver's strength in the batting department also makes them a tough opposition to beat. Chris Gayle comes into this game in stunning form and will have to compete against the in-form Ish Sodhi in a battle worth witnessing. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Vancouver Knights:

Chris Gayle, Rassie van der Dussen, Rizwan Cheema, Shoaib Malik, Hayden Walsh, Andre Russell, Daniel Sams, JJ Smit, Chadwick Walton, Tobias Visee, Tim Southee, Michael Rippon, Ali Khan, Saad Bin Zafar, Rayyan Pathan, Harsh Thaker

Brampton Wolves:

Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Babar Hayat, George Munsey, Nitish Kumar, Abraash Khan, Armaan Kapoor, Daren Sammy, Shakib Al Hasan, Colin Munro, Rohan Mustafa, Shahid Afridi, Timil Patel, Wahab Riaz, Zahoor Khan, Faisal Jamkhandi

Playing XI Updates:

Vancouver Knights:

No changes are expected from the Knights after a good win over the Edmonton Royals. They are ably led by veteran Chris Gayle while the likes of Chadwick Walton and Ali Khan have also complemented him well with bat and ball respectively. In the absence of Rassie van der Dussen and Andile Phehlukwayo, Shoaib Malik and Daniel Sams will have to step up if they are to beat a strong Brampton Wolves side.

Possible XI: Gayle(C), Visee(WK), Walton, Malik, Russell, Sams, Walsh, Rippon, Saad, Ali Khan and Pathan.

Brampton Wolves:

Not many changes are on the cards from the Wolves either with Munro and Simmons doing well in the top of the order. Their strength lies in their bowling with Ish Sodhi picking the most number of wickets in the tournament so far. With Rohan Mustafa and Zahoor Khan leaving for Netherlands, the onus will be on Babar Hayat and Abraash Khan to fill the gap. All eyes will be on star player Shahid Afridi with the Pakistani already making a mark in the tournament.

Possible XI: Munsey, Simmons(WK), Munro(C), Nitish, Babar, Afridi, Abraash, Sodhi, Wahab, Pervez and Nawab

Match Details:

Vancouver Knights vs Brampton Wolves, Match 14

4th August 2019, 10:00 PM IST

CAA Centre Brampton, Ontario

Pitch Report:

With the pitch playing a touch slower, teams will prefer to play an extra spinner. Given the dimensions of the ground, 170 should be par on this surface.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Tobias Visee has shone in glimpses alongside Chris Gayle at the top of the order. He looks a decent pick for this game although Lendl Simmons is the first choice for this game. One or both of them should earn some points in the fantasy team.

Batsmen: Chris Gayle is a must have in the side with his form taken into consideration. Along with the explosive West Indian, the likes of Colin Munro and Shoaib Malik are also decent options with their experience bound to come in handy. One of Nitish Kumar or Hayden Walsh should suffice as well.

Allrounders: Daniel Sams wasn't able to justify his talents in his GT20 debut. Along with Sams, Shahid Afridi is another worth-while option with his leg-spin also yielding a few wickets over the last two games. If passed fit for this game, Andre Russell is also a good pick for this game.

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi's loopy leg-spin is feared by teams in the GT20 2019 season. The Kiwi should be a selection for this game while the likes of Wahab Riaz and Ali Khan should pick a wicket or two on Sunday.

Captain: Chris Gayle and Lendl Simmons are the prime candidates for captaincy with their experience and exploits at the top of the order. Along with them, Munro is also a noteworthy option.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lendl Simmons, Tobias Visee, Chris Gayle, George Munsey, Colin Munro, Hayden Walsh, Shahid Afridi, Daniel Sams, Ish Sodhi, Ali Khan and Wahab Riaz. Captain: Chris Gayle, Vice-Captain: Colin Munro

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lendl Simmons, Tobias Visee, Chris Gayle, George Munsey, Colin Munro, Babar Hayat, Shahid Afridi, Rizwan Cheema, Ish Sodhi, Ali Khan and Wahab Riaz. Captain: Lendl Simmons, Vice-Captain: Chris Gayle