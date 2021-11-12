VCT vs NSW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australian One-Day Cup Match

Match 6 of the Australian One-Day Cup 2021 has Victoria (VCT) taking on New South Wales (NSW) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Friday.

New South Wales and Victoria begin their Australian One-Day Cup 2021 campaigns amid high expectations. For Victoria, this might be their best chance for glory, given the talented youngsters they have in their ranks. However, the likes of Mac Harvey and Will Sutherland will need to contend with New South Wales, who are perennial favorites. With both teams eyeing a win, an intriguing game beckons at the iconic MCG.

VCT vs NSW Probable Playing 11 Today

VCT XI

Sam Harper (wk), Nic Maddinson, Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb (c), Jonathan Merlo, Matt Short, Will Sutherland, Wil Parker, Sam Elliott, Boudy Couch and Todd Murphy

NSW XI

Jack Edwards, Matt Gilkes (wk), Kurtis Patterson (c), Ollie Davies, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques, Ben Dwarshuis, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Hatcher, Harry Conway and Chris Tremain

Match Details

VCT vs NSW, Australian One-Day Cup 2021

Date and Time: 12th November 2021, 9:05 AM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at the MCG with ample help on offer for the bowlers. The pacers might not get much swing early on, something which the batters will look to make the most of in the powerplay overs. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, with the faster bowlers also likely to take the pace off towards the backend of the innings. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 270-280 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s VCT vs NSW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Matt Gilkes: Matt Gilkes is one of the brightest talents in the NSW set-up, with his ability to play big knocks being a trademark. Although he may bat lower down the order, Gilkes is a handy option to have over Sam Harper in your VCT vs NSW Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Nic Maddinson: Nic Maddinson scored a hundred against New South Wales in the corresponding fixture in the Sheffield Shield. He is well and truly capable of replicating the same form in the shorter format, making him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Will Sutherland: Will Sutherland has been a consistent performer for Victoria over the last few seasons, with his death bowling being a key asset. Adding in his batting prowess only adds value to his case for inclusion in your VCT vs NSW Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Ben Dwarshuis: Ben Dwarshuis is another bowler who has done well in recent years for both New South Wales and the Sydney Sixers. His ability to swing the new ball makes him a valuable asset to any team and should pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in VCT vs NSW Dream11 prediction team

Will Sutherland (VCT)

Ben Dwarshuis (NSW)

Jack Edwards (NSW)

Important stats for VCT vs NSW Dream11 prediction team

Nic Maddinson - 250 runs in 2 Sheffield Shield 2021 matches, Average: 83.33

Ben Dwarshuis - 8 wickets in 4 Aus ODD 2021 matches, Average: 18.75

Scott Boland - 15 wickets in 2 Sheffield Shield 2021 matches, Average: 10.80

VCT vs NSW Dream11 Prediction Today (Australian One-Day Cup 2021)

VCT vs NSW Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Harper, Matt Gilkes, Nic Maddinson, Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques, Ben Dwarshuis, Will Sutherland, Tanveer Sangha, Sam Elliot and Wil Parker

Captain: Nic Maddinson. Vice-captain: Ben Dwarshuis

VCT vs NSW Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Harper, Oliver Davies, Nic Maddinson, Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques, Ben Dwarshuis, Will Sutherland, Tanveer Sangha, Todd Murphy and Wil Parker

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Daniel Hughes. Vice-captain: Nic Maddinson

Edited by Samya Majumdar