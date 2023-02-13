VCT vs QUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Marsh One Day Cup, Match 16

Victoria (VCT) will take on Queensland (QUN) in the 16th match of the Marsh One Day Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Tuesday, February 14. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the VCT vs QUN Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 16.

Victoria are fifth in the Marsh One Day Cup table. They have played five matches so far and have won only twice. They lost their most recent game against Queensland by seven wickets.

Meanwhile, Queensland find themselves fourth in the table. They have also won two matches. Queensland are on a two-game winning streak though and defeated New South Wales by 31 runs in their last fixture.

VCT vs QUN Match Details, Match 16

The Match 16 of the Marsh One Day Cup will be played on February 14 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The match is set to take place at 8.35 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VCT vs QUN, Marsh One Day Cup, Match 16

Date and Time: February 14, 2022, 8.35 am IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Live Streaming and Broadcast: No telecast

VCT vs QUN Pitch Report

The Melbourne Cricket Ground has aided bowlers and high scores haven’t exactly been prevalent here. There’s a lot of swing and bounce on offer, which the quicks would be hoping to capitalize on.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 275.5

Average second innings score: 274.7

VCT vs QUN Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Victoria: L-W-L-L-W

Queensland: W-W-L-L-L

VCT vs QUN probable playing 11s for today’s match

Victoria Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Victoria Probable Playing 11

Matthew Short, Nic Maddinson (c), Marcus Harris, Sam Harper (wk), Campbell Kellaway, Mackenzie Harvey, Will Sutherland, Fergus O’Neill, Sam Elliot, Jack Prestwidge, and Tom O'Connell.

Queensland Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Queensland Probable Playing 11

Bryce Street, Sam Truloff, Sam Heazlett, Jack Clayton, Max Bryant, Jimmy Peirson (wk/c), James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, and Kane Richardson.

VCT vs QUN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

J Peirson (5 matches, 92 runs, Average: 23.00)

J Peirson is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has plenty of experience and has scored 92 runs so far.

Top Batter pick

M Harris (5 matches, 218 runs, Average: 54.50)

M Harris is the highest run-scorer for Victoria in the competition. He has slammed 218 runs in five matches at a terrific average of over 54.

Top All-rounder pick

M Short (5 matches, 190 runs, Average: 47.50)

Matt Short has been in great touch with the bat. He has amassed 190 runs at an average of 47.50. Short also has a strike rate of over 104.

Top Bowler pick

G Sandhu (5 matches, 8 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.07)

Gurinder Sandhu is the highest wicket-taker for his team. He has picked up eight dismissals in five matches and has a strong economy of 5.07.

VCT vs QUN match captain and vice-captain choices

W Sutherland

Will Sutherland is in sublime shape and has picked up seven wickets in five matches at an economy of below six. Sutherland has also scored 57 runs at a strike rate of over 90. He should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your VCT vs QUN Dream11 Fantasy Team.

M Bryant

M Bryant has been a leading figure with the bat for his team. He has amassed 186 runs in five matches at an average of 62. Bryant also has a wonderful strike rate of 108.13.

5 Must-picks with players stats for VCT vs QUN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points W Sutherland 57 runs and 7 wickets 308 points G Sandhu 8 wickets 286 points M Bryant 186 runs 281 points M Harris 218 runs 274 points M Short 190 runs 264 points

VCT vs QUN match expert tips

W Sutherland is a must-have captaincy choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

VCT vs QUN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 16, Head to Head League

VCT vs QUN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: J Peirson

Batters: M Bryant, M Harris, S Truloff

All-rounders: W Sutherland, M Short, J Merlo

Bowlers: G Sandhu, J Prestwidge, K Richardson, M Steketee

VCT vs QUN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 16, Grand League

VCT vs QUN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: J Peirson, S Harper

Batters: M Bryant, M Harris, S Truloff

All-rounders: W Sutherland, M Short, J Merlo

Bowlers: G Sandhu, J Prestwidge, K Richardson

