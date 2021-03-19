VCT vs QUN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Marsh One Day Cup Match – March 20th, 2021

Victoria will take on Queensland in the tenth match of the 2021 Marsh One Day Cup

Queensland are undefeated in the Marsh One Day Cup this season, winning both their matches to sit third in the points table. Meanwhile, Victoria are yet to open their account in the Marsh One Day Cup; they are fifth in the points table.

In their most recent Marsh One Day Cup match, Queensland had a convincing 93-run win over Western Australia in a rain-interrupted affair. Victoria, on the other hand, are coming off a six-wicket defeat in their last Marsh One Day Cup outing.

Squads to choose from:

Victoria

Sam Harper, Nic Maddinson, Peter Handscomb (c), Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Xavier Crone, Will Parker, Todd Murphy, Zak Evans, Brody Couch, Marcus Harris, Jon Holland, James Pattinson, Will Sutherland.

Queensland

Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson, Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Billy Stanlake, Lachlan Pfeffer, Max Bryant, Jack Clayton, Bryce Street, Corey Hunter, Nathan McSweeney, Xavier Bartlett, Brendan Doggett, Jack Wood, Connor Sully, Matthew Willans, Blake Edwards, Benji Floros.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing 11s

Victoria

Sam Harper, Nic Maddinson, Peter Handscomb (c), Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Xavier Crone, Will Parker, Todd Murphy, Zak Evans, Brody Couch.

Queensland

Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson, Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Billy Stanlake.

Match Details

Match: Victoria vs Queensland 2021, Match 10.

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane.

Date and Time: 20th March, 2021, 5:30 AM IST.

Pitch Report

The wicket is expected to favour batters in the second innings of this 2021 Marsh One Day Cup game. The average first-innings score at this venue is 230 runs. With weather conditions likely to impact the game, the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Marsh One Day Cup 2021: VCT vs QUN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

VCT vs QUN Marsh One Day Cup Match Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Usman Khawaja, Joe Burns, Sam Heazlett, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Jack Wildermuth, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Kuhnemann, Zak Evans.

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne. Vice-Captain: Jack Wildermuth.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Handscomb, Jimmy Peirson, Usman Khawaja, Joe Burns, Nic Maddinson, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Michael Neser, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Kuhnemann, Brody Couch.

Captain: Usman Khawaja. Vice-Captain: Peter Handscomb.