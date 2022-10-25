VCT vs TAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australia One Day Cup 2022, Match 9

Victoria (VCT) will take on Tasmania (TAS) in Match 9 of the Australia One Day Cup 2022 on Wednesday (October 26) at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the VCT vs TAS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, best picks and playing 11s.

Victoria have won only one of their last three games and will be eager to make a comeback in the tournament. Tasmania, on the other hand, have won two of their last three matches by big margins.

Victoria will give it their all to win the match, but Tasmania are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

VCT vs TAS Match Details

Match 9 of the Australia One Day Cup 2022 will be played on October 26 at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston. The game is set to take place at 8:30 am. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VCT vs TAS, Match 9

Date and Time: October 26, 2022, 8:30 am IST

Venue: Aurora Stadium, Launceston

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

VCT vs TAS Form Guide

VCT - W L L

TAS - W W L

VCT vs TAS Probable Playing XI

VCT Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Marcus Harris, Will Pucovski, Peter Handscomb (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland, Sam Elliott, Jonathan Merlo, Matthew Short, Will Sutherland.

TAS Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Jackson Bird, Jake Doran, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Ben McDermott (wk), Sam Rainbird, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Jordan Silk (c), Beau Webster, Mac Wright.

VCT vs TAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B McDermott (3 matches, 148 runs)

McDermott, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. P Handscomb is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

C Jewell (3 matches, 182 runs)

C Jewell and N Maddinson are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Harris is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

W Sutherland (3 matches, 48 runs, 5 wickets)

W Sutherland and B Webster are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Short is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

T Rogers (3 matches, 11 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Meredith and T Rogers. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. S Boland is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

VCT vs TAS match captain and vice-captain choices

W Sutherland

Sutherland will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of ten overs, making him among the safest options for the captaincy. Players can also make him the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He has already smashed 48 runs and taken five wickets in the last three games.

T Rogers

Since the pitch is decent, you can make C Jewell the captain of the grand league teams. He will bat in the top order and is currently in top-notch form. Jewell has already taken 11 wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for VCT vs TAS, Match 9

C Jewell 182 runs 247 points B McDermott 148 runs 201 points T Rogers 11 wickets 329 points W Sutherland 48 runs and 5 wickets 217 points R Meredith 10 wickets 276 points

Victoria vs Tasmania Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Victoria vs Tasmania Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B McDermott, P Handscomb.

Batters: M Harris, C Jewell, N Maddison.

All-rounders: W Sutherland, B Webster, M Short.

Bowlers: T Rogers, S Boland, R Meredith.

Victoria vs Tasmania Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B McDermott, P Handscomb, J Duran.

Batters: M Harris, C Jewell, J Silk.

All-rounders: W Sutherland, M Short.

Bowlers: T Rogers, T Murphy, R Meredith.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes