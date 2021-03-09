VCT vs TAS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Marsh One-Day Cup Match - Mar 10, 2021

Victoria will face Tasmania in the fifth Match of the Marsh One-Day Cup at the CitiPower Centre in St. Kilda, Melbourne on Wednesday.

Victoria will be playing their second match of the tournament. They lost their opening match to New South Wales by 59 runs.

The side will be looking to get back to winning ways and gain some valuable points in the early stages of the tournament.

Tasmania will also be playing their second match of the Marsh One-Day Cup. They had a dismal start to the tournament as well, losing by four wickets to Queensland.

Both teams will be eager to win this match and get their first win of the season. Hence, one can expect a thrilling contest between the two quality sides on Wednesday.

Marsh One-Day Cup: Squads to choose from

Victoria

Peter Handscomb (C), Brody Couch, Xavier Crone, Sam Elliot, Zak Evans, Jake Frase-McGurk, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson, Todd Murphy, Wil Parker and Matthew Short.

Tasmania

Tom Andrews, Jackson Bird, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Mitchell Owen, Tim Paine (C), Sam Rainbird, Peter Siddle, Jordan Silk, Charlie Wakim, Beau Webster and Macalister Wright.

Predicted Playing-11s

Victoria

Peter Handscomb (C), Brody Couch, Xavier Crone, Sam Elliot, Zak Evans, Jake Frase-McGurk, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson, Todd Murphy, Matthew Short.

Tasmania

Tom Andrews, Jackson Bird, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Mitchell Owen, Tim Paine (C), Sam Rainbird, Jordan Silk, Beau Webster, Macalister Wright.

Match Details

Match: Victoria vs Tasmania, Match 5

Date: March 10, 2021, 04:30 AM IST

Venue: CitiPower Centre, St. Kilda.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the CitiPower Centre has favored the bowlers in the last couple of matches. The bowlers will also get some help from the overcast conditions.

The batsmen will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. Chasing should be the preferred option at this venue.

VCT vs TAS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

VIC vs TAS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Handscomb, Tim Paine, Jordan Silk, Caleb Jewell, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson, Matthew Short, Beau Webster, Jackson Bird, Zak Evans, Nathan Ellis.

Captain: Tim Paine. Vice-Captain: Matthew Short.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tim Paine, Peter Handscomb, Jordan Silk, Caleb Jewell, Nic Maddinson, Jake Frase-McGurk, Matthew Short, Beau Webster, Jackson Bird, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Crone.

Captain: Peter Handscomb. Vice-Captain: Nathan Ellis.