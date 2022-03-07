VCT vs WAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Australian One-Day Cup, Match 18

The 18th match of the Australian One-Day Cup 2021-22 will be played between Victoria (VCT) and Western Australia (WAU) on Tuesday, March 8.

Victoria were recently defeated by Tasmania. They failed to score 295 runs and were defeated by a 139-run margin.

Meanwhile, Western Australia also suffered a defeat to Tasmania. They batted first and scored 294 runs, but were unable to defend it.

VCT vs WAU Probable Playing XIs

VCT

Peter Handscomb (c), Aaron Finch, Nic Maddinson, Jake Fraser, Mackenzie Harvey, Glenn Maxwell, Jonathan Merlo, Henry Thornton, Brody Couch, Todd Murphy, Cameron McClure.

WAU

Cameron Bancroft, Josh Philippe (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Hilton Cartwright, Sam Whitman, Aaron Hardie, D'Arcy Short, David Moody, Matthew Kelly, Liam Guthrie

Match Details

Match: Victoria vs Western Australia, Australian ODD, 2021-22.

Date and Time: March 08, 2022; 05:00 AM IST.

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Melbourne's Junction Oval will allow for good match play and will make it easy for batters to bat on the surface.

The surface will not provide more assistance to bowlers, and wicket-taking will be difficult.

Today's VCT vs WAU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Josh Philippe: He has been very impressive in this tournament so far, scoring 253 runs at an average of 50.60 in five games. Josh could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Ashton Turner: He is known for his hard hits and has a wealth of experience in the format. Turner has scored 233 runs at an average of 58.25 in five games. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

D'Arcy Short: Star all-rounder D'Arcy has done well in the domestic competition due to his wide-ranging playing and aggressive approach. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Henry Thorton: Thorton's bowling performances have been impressive in the ongoing tournament. In three games, he has taken five wickets at an economy rate of 5.13 and at an average of 30.80.

Five best players to pick in VCT vs WAU Dream11 prediction team

Glenn Maxwell (VCT): 90 points

Sam Whiteman (WAU): 116 points

Cameron Bancroft (WAU): 205 points

Jonathan Merlo (VCT): 144 points

Todd Murphy (VCT): 125 points

Key stats for VCT vs WAU Dream11 prediction team

Matthew Kelly – Six wickets in five games; bowling average: 33.83.

Jake Fraser McGurk - 135 runs in four games; batting average: 33.75.

D'Arcy Short – 61 runs and three wickets in five games; batting average: 20.33.

VCT vs WAU Dream11 Prediction

VCT vs WAU Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Handscomb, Josh Philippe, Aaron Finch, Nic Maddinson, Ashton Turner, Jake Fraser, Glenn Maxwell, D'Arcy Short, Henry Thornton, Matthew Kelly, Brody Couch.

Captain: Ashton Turner | Vice-captain: Glenn Maxwell

VCT vs WAU Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Cameron Bancroft, Josh Philippe, Aaron Finch, Nic Maddinson, Aston Turner, Mackenzie Harvey, Glenn Maxwell, D'Arcy Short, Henry Thornton, Matthew Kelly, Brody Couch.

Captain: D'Arcy Short | Vice-captain: Ashton Turner.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar