VCT vs WAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Australia One Day Cup 2022, Match 2

Victoria (VCT) will take on Western Australia (WAU) in the second game of the Australia One Day Cup on Sunday at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the VCT vs WAU Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch report and playing XIs.

Victoria have had a great start to their campaign, beating New South Wales by three runs. Western Australia, meanwhile, will be playing their first game of the season and have a strong squad.

Victoria will look to continue their winning start, but Western Australia are a better team and should prevail.

VCT vs WAU Match Details

Match 2 of the Australia One Day Cup will be played on September 25 at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. The game is set to take place at 5:35 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: VCT vs WAU, Match 2

Date and Time: September 25, 2022; 5:35 am IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Junction Oval in Melbourne is well-balanced. There should be a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will look to chase on winning the toss. The last game here was between Victoria and New South Wales, where 435 runs were scored for the loss of ten wickets in 79 overs.

VCT vs WAU Form Guide

VCT - W

WAU - Will be playing their first match

VCT vs WAU Probable Playing XIs

VCT

No major injury update

Marcus Harris, Will Pucovski, Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser McGurk, Matt Short, Peter Handscomb (c & wk), Will Sutherland, Scott Boland, Jonathan Merlo, Todd Murphy, Jon Holland

WAU

No major injury update

Josh Philippe (wk), Shaun Marsh, Ashton Turner, Hilton Cartwright, Mitchell Marsh, Darcy Short, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff

VCT vs WAU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

P Handscomb

Handscomb, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. He could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. J Philippe is another good pick.

Batters

S Marsh

M Harris and S Marsh are the two best batter picks. W Pucovski is another good pick. He has performed exceptionally well in his last few games.

All-rounders

M Marsh

M Marsh and M Short are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. D Short is another good pick.

Bowlers

J Richardson

The top bowler picks are J Richardson and S Boland. Both have bowled brilliantly in their last few games and are expected to also bowl at the death. A Tye is another good pick.

VCT vs WAU match captain and vice-captain choices

M Marsh

Marsh bats in the top order and also completes his quota of ten overs, making him a safe option for captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain of the grand league teams.

D Short

As the pitch is decent, you could make Short the captain of the grand league teams. He bats in the top order and also completes his quota of ten overs.

Five Must-Picks for VCT vs WAU, Match 2

M Marsh

D Short

M Short

J Richardson

S Marsh

Victoria vs Western Australia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bowl at the death and also bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Victoria vs Western Australia Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Philippe, P Handscomb

Batters: S Marsh, W Pucovski, M Harris

All-rounders: M Marsh, D Short, M Short

Bowlers: J Richardson, A Tye, S Boland

Victoria vs Western Australia Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Philippe, P Handscomb

Batters: S Marsh, W Pucovski, M Harris

All-rounders: M Marsh, M Short

Bowlers: J Richardson, A Tye, S Boland, J Behrendorff

