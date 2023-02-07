VCT-W vs WA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Australia Women's ODD, Match 33

Victoria Women (VCT-W) will face Western Australia Women (WA-W) in the 33rd match of the Australia Women's ODD at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Wednesday, February 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the VCT-W vs WA-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Victoria Women are fifth in the table with 15 points, having won three out of their eight matches. They head into the game on the back of two consecutive losses and will be desperate to return to winning ways.

Western Australia Women also have 15 points but are fourth in the standings owing to having a healthier net run rate (NRR). They lost their most recent game against South Australia Women by six runs.

VCT-W vs WA-W Match Details, Australia Women's ODD

The 33rd match of the Australia Women's ODD will be played on February 8 at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. The match is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VCT-W vs WA-W, Australia Women's ODD, Match 33

Date and Time: 8th February 2022, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

VCT-W vs WA-W Pitch Report

Junction Oval has offered a favorable pitch for batting, with the venue frequently witnessing scores above 250, and even over 300 in some cases. Batters will have to bide their time in the middle before shifting gears. Pacers could find some movement with the new ball.

Last 5 matches (Australia Women's ODD)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 291

Average second-innings score: 258.5

VCT-W vs WA-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Victoria Women: L-L-W-W-W

Western Australia Women: L-T-L-W-L

VCT-W vs WA-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Victoria Women injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

Victoria Women Probable Playing 11

Nicole Faltum, Sophie Reid, Kim Garth, Meg Lanning, Sophie Molineux, Jas Nevins, Rhiann O’Donnell, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Day, Ella Hayward, Madision Albers.

Western Australia Women injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

Western Australia Women Probable Playing 11

Maddy Darke, Poppy Stockwell, Chloe Piparo, Mathilda Carmichael, Charis Bekker, Amy Edgar, Georgia Wyllie, Chloe Ainsworth, Lisa Griffith, Sheldyn Cooper, Lilly Mills.

VCT-W vs WA-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

M Darke (8 matches, 393 runs, Average: 56.14)

M Darke is the third-highest run-scorer in the competition with 393 runs in eight matches at an average of 56.14. Darke has scored one century and two fifties.

Top Batter pick

C Piparo (8 matches, 332 runs, Average: 55.33)

C Piparo has also been in tremendous form with the bat, amassing 332 runs at an average of 55.33 and a strike rate of over 81.

Top All-rounder pick

A Edgar (8 matches, 117 runs and 10 wickets)

A Edgar has collected 117 runs from six innings at a strike rate close to 85. More importantly, though, she has picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 4.39.

Top Bowler pick

S Day (8 matches, 15 wickets, Average: 16.86)

Sophie Day is the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the Australia Women's ODD with 15 scalps to her name from eight matches. She has a fantastic bowling average of 16.86 and an economy rate of 4.65.

VCT-W vs WA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

L Mills

L Mills is the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition with16 wickets in eight matches at an average of 20.56. Mills should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your VCT-W vs WA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

A Edgar

A Edgar’s proficiency with both the bat and ball makes her a prime choice as the multiplier pick. She will be able to fetch valuable points in both departments.

5 Must-picks with player stats for VCT-W vs WA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points L Mills 16 wickets 621 points M Darke 393 runs 521 points A Edgar 117 runs and 10 wickets 509 points S Day 15 wickets 488 points

VCT-W vs WA-W match expert tips

L Mills has been in astounding form and is a bankable multiplier pick for your VCT-W vs WA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

VCT-W vs WA-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 33, Head to Head League

VCT-W vs WA-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 33, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: M Darke, N Faltum

Batters: C Piparo, K Garth, M Carmichael

All-rounders: R O Donnell, A Edgar (vc), S Molineux

Bowlers: L Mills (c), S Day, G Wareham

VCT-W vs WA-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 33, Grand League

VCT-W vs WA-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 33, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: M Darke (c), N Faltum

Batters: C Piparo, K Garth

All-rounders: R O Donnell, A Edgar, S Molineux

Bowlers: L Mills, S Day (vc), G Wareham, T Peschel

