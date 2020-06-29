VFB vs KSV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kummerfeld League Match - June 30th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for VFB vs KSV match of ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.

VFB Fallersleben takes on KSV Cricket in Match 5 of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy

Match 5 of ECS T10 Kummerfeld pits KSV Cricket against VFB Fallersleben on Tuesday. While VFB will play their first game of the tournament, KSV has already had a glimpse of ECS action as they came up second best to PSV Hann Munden.

Thus, KSV will be looking to kickstart their campaign with a much better performance against VFB, whose roster is filled with experience. With both teams eyeing an elusive first win, an exciting contest awaits between the two sides at Kummerfeld.

Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary

Squads to choose from

VFB Fallersleben

S Kannan, R Kaul, S Jan, A Tomar, K Bolla, S Vasisth, S Kumar, V Shetye, J Siddiaha, Y Sajikumar Pai, M Badhe, S Siddiqui, K Deshpande and R Chandra

KSV Cricket

S Shinwari, S Kakar, N Ahmad, J Dawoodkhel, P Datta, A Datta, S Das, S Sadarangani, I Khan, M Ahmad, F Sadarangani, S Naibkhel, S Sherzad Shah, S Darwesh, M Dostkhel, D Singh, R Afzan , S Zaid-Hasan, M Samiullah, A Ahmad Khan, F Bin Mubashar, S Sajad Sadat, S Azam, I Dawalatzai, S Ahmad Zai

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

VFB Fallersleben

S Jan, S Kannan, K Deshpande, J Siddiaha, S Kumar, S Siddiqui, M Badhe, S Vasisth, K Bolla, R Kaul and V Shetye

KSV Cricket

S Zaid-Hasan, S Sadarangani, S Kakar, A Jan, S Sadat, S Azam, I Dawlatzai, S Ahmad Zai, M Dostkhel, R Afzal and S Sherzad Shah

Match Details

Match: VFB Fallersleben vs KSV Cricket

Date: 30th June 2020, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Kummerfeld Sports Verein, Kummerfeld

Pitch Report

The pitch has turned out to be a good bowling track with extra bounce and some swing on offer. It should be tough going for the batsmen, who will have to bide their time in the middle, before going big. Both teams should look to chase, with anything around 80 being highly competitive.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

VFB vs KSV Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Kannan, S Kakar, A Jan, K Bolla, I Dawlatzai, S Ahmad Zai, S Kumar, V Shetye, S Sherzad Shah, M Badhe and S Siddiqui

Captain: V Shetye, Vice-Captain: S Sherzad Shah

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Kannan, S Kakar, S Azam, A Tomar, I Dawlatzai, S Ahmad Zai, J Siddiaha, V Shetye, S Sherzad Shah, M Badhe and S Siddiqui

Captain: S Sherzad Shah, Vice-Captain: S Kannan