VFB vs MTV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kummerfeld League Match - July 1st, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for VFB vs MTV match of ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.

VFB Fallersleben take on MTV Stallions in Match 10 of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy

The second ECS T10 Kummerfeld game of the day has VFB Fallersleben taking on MTV Stallions.

VFB didn't have the best of starts to their campaign, with losses to SC Europa Cricket and PSV Hann Munden. They will be eager to turn it around with time running out for them. On the other hand, MTV are in a better position and are in line for a top-four finish as well.

Despite being the superior of the two sides, MTV Stallions should be wary of a wounded VFB Fallersleben side, who are capable of the odd upset.

Squads to choose from

VFB Fallersleben

S Kannan, R Kaul, S Jan, A Tomar, K Bolla, S Vasisth, S Kumar, V Shetye, J Siddiaha, Y Sajikumar Pai, M Badhe, S Siddiqui, K Deshpande and R Chandra

MTV Stallions

V Vijayan, K Wazeri, B Singh-Sehgal, M Ahmadi, A Amarkhil, I Yakoob-Ali, M Mohammad, S Amarkhel, Z Orya, P Singh-Bhandari, K Yalamanchili, I Khalid, H Shah, P Desai , S Sanka, S Tumpara, A Ahmadi, M Faruq-Arabzai, B Prajapati, S Kurukkal, D Tandon , S Putta-Motilal, P Potharlanka, G Singh-Rathore, B Orya, S Islam, P Singh, W Orya, S Singh, F Azmi, E Moman, U Gadiraju, G Atiq-Ali

Predicted Playing XIs

VFB Fallersleben

S Kannan, S Vasisth, S Kumar, J Siddiaha, S Jan, M Badhe, K Bolla, S Siddiqui, A Tomar, K Deshpande and R Chandra

MTV Stallions

B Prajapati, S Putta-Motilal, G Singh Rathore, S Islam, P Singh, M Faruq-Arabzai, B Orya, U Gadiraju, I Yakoob-Ali, A Amarkhil and E Moman

Match Details

Match: VFB Fallersleben vs MTV Stallions

Date: 1st July 2020, at 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Kummerfeld Sports Verein, Kummerfeld

Pitch Report

The threat of rain looms large on Wednesday although at least a shortened game should ideally take place. With overcast conditions expected, the pacers should get extra swing to keep the batsmen in check. Fielding first would be the ideal option upon winning the toss, with 70-75 being a competitive score.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

VFB vs MTV Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Kannan, A Tomar, S Putta-Motilal, G Singh-Rathore, S Kumar Muthyala, J Siddaiaha, M Farooq-Arabzai, S Siddiqui, R Chandra, U Gadiraju and E Moman

Captain: M Faruq-Arabzai, Vice-Captain: J Siddaiaha

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Kannan, A Tomar, S Putta-Motilal, S Vasisth, B Orya, J Siddaiaha, M Farooq-Arabzai, S Siddiqui, R Chandra, U Gadiraju and I Yakoob-Ali

Captain: M Faruq-Arabzai, Vice-Captain: A Tomar