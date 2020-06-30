VFB vs MTV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kummerfeld League Match - July 1st, 2020
- Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for VFB vs MTV match of ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.
- VFB Fallersleben take on MTV Stallions in Match 10 of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.
The second ECS T10 Kummerfeld game of the day has VFB Fallersleben taking on MTV Stallions.
VFB didn't have the best of starts to their campaign, with losses to SC Europa Cricket and PSV Hann Munden. They will be eager to turn it around with time running out for them. On the other hand, MTV are in a better position and are in line for a top-four finish as well.
Despite being the superior of the two sides, MTV Stallions should be wary of a wounded VFB Fallersleben side, who are capable of the odd upset.
Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary
Squads to choose from
VFB Fallersleben
S Kannan, R Kaul, S Jan, A Tomar, K Bolla, S Vasisth, S Kumar, V Shetye, J Siddiaha, Y Sajikumar Pai, M Badhe, S Siddiqui, K Deshpande and R Chandra
MTV Stallions
V Vijayan, K Wazeri, B Singh-Sehgal, M Ahmadi, A Amarkhil, I Yakoob-Ali, M Mohammad, S Amarkhel, Z Orya, P Singh-Bhandari, K Yalamanchili, I Khalid, H Shah, P Desai , S Sanka, S Tumpara, A Ahmadi, M Faruq-Arabzai, B Prajapati, S Kurukkal, D Tandon , S Putta-Motilal, P Potharlanka, G Singh-Rathore, B Orya, S Islam, P Singh, W Orya, S Singh, F Azmi, E Moman, U Gadiraju, G Atiq-Ali
Predicted Playing XIs
VFB Fallersleben
S Kannan, S Vasisth, S Kumar, J Siddiaha, S Jan, M Badhe, K Bolla, S Siddiqui, A Tomar, K Deshpande and R Chandra
MTV Stallions
B Prajapati, S Putta-Motilal, G Singh Rathore, S Islam, P Singh, M Faruq-Arabzai, B Orya, U Gadiraju, I Yakoob-Ali, A Amarkhil and E Moman
Match Details
Match: VFB Fallersleben vs MTV Stallions
Date: 1st July 2020, at 3:00 PM IST
Venue: Kummerfeld Sports Verein, Kummerfeld
Pitch Report
The threat of rain looms large on Wednesday although at least a shortened game should ideally take place. With overcast conditions expected, the pacers should get extra swing to keep the batsmen in check. Fielding first would be the ideal option upon winning the toss, with 70-75 being a competitive score.
ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Kannan, A Tomar, S Putta-Motilal, G Singh-Rathore, S Kumar Muthyala, J Siddaiaha, M Farooq-Arabzai, S Siddiqui, R Chandra, U Gadiraju and E Moman
Captain: M Faruq-Arabzai, Vice-Captain: J Siddaiaha
Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Kannan, A Tomar, S Putta-Motilal, S Vasisth, B Orya, J Siddaiaha, M Farooq-Arabzai, S Siddiqui, R Chandra, U Gadiraju and I Yakoob-Ali
Captain: M Faruq-Arabzai, Vice-Captain: A TomarPublished 30 Jun 2020, 23:08 IST