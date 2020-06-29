VFB vs SCE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kummerfeld League Match - June 30th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for VFB vs SCE match of ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.

VFB Fallersleben take on SC Europa Cricket in Match 7 of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy

VFB Fallersleben and SC Europa Cricket face-off in Match 7 of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld on Tuesday. Both teams didn't feature on the first day of the tournament and are scheduled to play a game before this one.

Although they had a forgetful Hannover Hitout T10 League 2020, SC Europa Cricket showed enough promise with the likes of Wajid Khan and Shabeer Ahmad doing well.

They will come into this game as slight favourites although VFB Fallersleben aren't ones to be taken lightly at all. One can expect a rivetting contest between the two side with two valuable points up for grabs.

Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary

Squads to choose from

VFB Fallersleben

S Kannan, R Kaul, S Jan, A Tomar, K Bolla, S Vasisth, S Kumar, V Shetye, J Siddiaha, Y Sajikumar Pai, M Badhe, S Siddiqui, K Deshpande and R Chandra

SC Europa Cricket

Advertisement

I Amini, M Muhammad, S Darwesh, W Amini, M Herath, M Khan Jr, R Khan, A Sharma, D Khan Aryubi, H Shinwari, I Zazai, U Farooq, B Shinwari, D Rana, I Khan Jr, S Ahmad, V Thakar, G Akbar Dargey, A Soni, A Wajid Khan.

Predicted Playing XIs

VFB Fallersleben

S Jan, S Kannan, K Deshpande, J Siddiaha, S Kumar, S Siddiqui, M Badhe, S Vasisth, K Bolla, R Kaul and V Shetye

SC Europa Cricket

S Darwesh, D Khan Aryubi, H Shinwari, I Zazai, M Muhammad, M Khan Jr, S Ahmed, A Wajid Khan, G Akbar Dargey, D Rana and W Amini

Match Details

Match: VFB Fallersleben vs SC Europa Cricket

Date: 30th June 2020, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Kummerfeld Sports Verein, Kummerfeld

Pitch Report

A very competitive game is expected at the Kummerfeld Sports Verein with something in the pitch to keep both the batsmen and bowlers interested. While the batsmen have eyed the shorter boundaries, extra pace and bounce has given the bowlers enough to keep the batsmen at bay. 75-80 should be a decent total with batting first being the preferred option upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

VFB vs SCE Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Kannan, K Bolla, S Darwesh, S Jan, W Amini, D Khan, S Kumar, V Shetye, G Akbar, S Siddiqui and S Ahmad

Captain: S Kumar, Vice-Captain: S Darwesh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Kannan, K Bolla, S Darwesh, S Vasisth, W Amini, I Zazai, S Kumar, V Shetye, G Akbar, S Siddiqui and S Ahmad

Captain: S Kumar, Vice-Captain: I Zazai